JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Food for thought

(Eighth in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta _ My wife Paula is a dog groomer and loves animals. Over the years we’ve had all kinds of critters: dogs, cats, fish, bearded dragons, a parakeet, parrot, cockatiel, baby ducks, ferrets, box turtles, water turtles and a horse.

I’m sure I’ve missed a gerbil or hamster along the way. The horse lived in a stable about a mile or so from our house, but did spend a couple of afternoons in our backyard.

With a couple of notable exceptions, they’ve all led very pleasant lives at the Thomas house. To the point where I’ve often said: If there’s such a thing as reincarnation, I want to come back as one of my wife’s dogs. (I’d get better treatment.)

As for the “notable exceptions,” the ferrets got overheated after getting put on our elevated deck out back for fresh air. It didn’t seem warm, and they were in the shade. But they met their maker, nonetheless. (I’m definitely not coming back as a ferret.)

And then there were the two baby ducklings. Paula put them on the same back porch deck, in a small plastic wading pool with enough water to splash around. They didn’t spend all day out there, just a couple hours’ worth of rec time.