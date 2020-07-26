JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Food for thought

(Eighth in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ My wife Paula is a dog groomer and loves animals. Over the years we’ve had all kinds of critters: dogs, cats, fish, bearded dragons, a parakeet, parrot, cockatiel, baby ducks, ferrets, box turtles, water turtles and a horse.
I’m sure I’ve missed a gerbil or hamster along the way. The horse lived in a stable about a mile or so from our house, but did spend a couple of afternoons in our backyard.
With a couple of notable exceptions, they’ve all led very pleasant lives at the Thomas house. To the point where I’ve often said: If there’s such a thing as reincarnation, I want to come back as one of my wife’s dogs. (I’d get better treatment.)
As for the “notable exceptions,” the ferrets got overheated after getting put on our elevated deck out back for fresh air. It didn’t seem warm, and they were in the shade. But they met their maker, nonetheless. (I’m definitely not coming back as a ferret.)
And then there were the two baby ducklings. Paula put them on the same back porch deck, in a small plastic wading pool with enough water to splash around. They didn’t spend all day out there, just a couple hours’ worth of rec time.
Well, after a few days they both went missing from the plastic pool. They were too young to fly. No sign of them down below on the ground. No feathers, no sign of fowl play. Nothing. But we do have owls in the neighborhood, and they remain the leading suspects although this incident long ago went into the cold case files.
My wife’s latest fascination is sugar gliders, otherwise known as “flying squirrels.” We have five of them, in two large cages, and they all have names: Mango, Kiwi, Coconut, Banana and the baby _ Gus. (That’s short for Asparagus.) Most of the time, Paula can tell them apart.
She frequently comes home from the Dollar Store with toys for them. The plastic yellow dump truck continues to be a playtime hit.
They are nocturnal creatures, so they get fed at night before Paula goes to bed. On my nightly call from Edmonton, I ask what the “squirrels” had for dinner. The other night, they feasted on tilapia (cooked), fresh cherries, avocado and lettuce.
I was then jolted by this thought: The sugar gliders are eating better than I am in quarantine.
No more burgers, fries, poutine, or failed attempts at pizza. Remember, no room service in the hotel. I had a craving for a salad. A fresh chicken Caesar salad.
I searched the web for what looked like a good restaurant in the area. I called. Lucky me, they highly recommended their Caesar salad. But they didn’t deliver.
I explained my predicament. Hockey writer from the U.S., in quarantine, etc., etc. Stunningly, they said they’d drop one by. I later found out the restaurant is like 700 feet from the hotel. Literally. But it’s the thought that counts.
The chicken Caesar was great. I got some garlic toast, too. Because they don’t normally deliver, I don’t want to name the restaurant (Madison Grill) or the employee who provided the hook-up (Kevin).
But thank you. As for you Mango, take that.
