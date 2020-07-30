JT's Quarantine Chronicles: It was an exhibition game for us, too

(11th in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta — The NHL and NHL Player’s Association put this all together so quickly, it was a mad dash to get up here and start the 14-day quarantine. It wasn’t until after 6 p.m. St. Louis time on Thursday, July 16 that I had been approved to attend the games here in the Edmonton bubble.

I was on a plane that Saturday morning, knowing my quarantine would be finished in time to cover the Blues’ round-robin games and whatever other playoff games they might have. But I wouldn’t quite be out of the “Q” in time for Wednesday’s preseason game against the Blackhawks.

So other than being able to ask questions to Craig Berube and a couple of players afterwards, I was pretty much in the same shape as anyone watching the game back in St. Louis. Well, actually I was in worse shape. Here’s why:

Outside of St. Louis, Wednesday’s game was available on the NHL Network and NBC Sports Network. I went up and down the list of channels on the big beautiful flat screen TV in my hotel room only to discover no NHL Network and no NBC Sports Network.