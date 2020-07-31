JT's Quarantine Chronicles: One more day in the "Q"

(12th in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ The end is near. And it really hasn’t been that bad. Time has gone by relatively quickly. On Sunday morning, I will wake up, make some coffee in the room.
Put on my mask _ my favorite has a Batman motif. Open the door, walk out the door. Head over to the elevator. Ride down the elevator to the lobby. Walk out of the hotel.
Breathe some fresh air for the first time in two weeks.
My last day in the “Q” _ that’s “Q” as in quarantine _ is Saturday. An interesting two weeks to be sure.
I’ve opened the door two to three times a day for food or supply deliveries (fresh towels, coffee, bottled water, etc.) Those are the only times I’ve actually seen a human in person, socially distanced of course and both wearing masks, since I arrived July 18.
I’ve had one foot out the door at times. But never two.
Of course, I talk to a lot of people on the phone, text a lot of people, reply on Twitter, held a 2 1/2-hour Blues chat with readers a week ago Wednesday. I’ve done Zoom calls with the Blues, been a guest for radio interviews, Zoom calls, podcasts.
I call the wife a couple times a day. Have talked to youngest son Roger a few times _ he’s helped on the Chronicle pictures, helping me navigate technology to get them ready for publication. Talked to oldest son Tim about a pending promotion _ great news. Just a couple texts to middle son John, he’s an Army officer overseas.
Even heard from a couple of old friends via phone or text that I hadn’t heard from in months. And of course, the meter’s broken on the number of contacts with “Jackson Browne” _ you know, Tom Timmermann.
But a lot of what reporters over the course of a work day is sit in front of a lap top, so don’t cry for me Argentina.
Of course, at home, even in a pandemic, I was able to take my laptop and work on the back deck. You know scene of the unfortunate ferret and duckling incidents.
And I’d ride my bike or walk the dogs: Wal-I, Whiskey and Sarah.
Naturally, here in the hotel, I wasn’t able to get outside. So there were a couple of claustrophobic moments, but it wasn’t bad at all. There was the temptation last Saturday night to walk across the street to the Sherlock Holmes Pub. But I’ve behaved.
I will cover the Blues-Avalanche game live from Rogers Place on Sunday evening. And as I mentioned before, there’s nothing like seeing a game in person.
UPDATES
In response to some ribbing over the number of times I’ve had tuna on wheat for lunch, I’ve gone tuna free for three consecutive days. Jorge’s Burritos has been a late-breaking revelation. Delicious, fresh soft tacos.
I’m falling for poutine. I’ve had the “pirate spice” poutine from Local Omnivore three times now. At that rate, a couple more weeks of quarantine would’ve had me ready to play nose guard.
But I have been taking “laps” in my room. From the room door, there’s an L-shaped path around the bed to the other side of the room. Forty paces to a “lap” _ from the door and back. I know, not too impressive, but I get up several times a day from the laptop and take several laps.
I think I’ll do a few more now.
P.S. _ I’ve talked to several Canadians on the phone during my time here and I find myself answering in the double affirmative _ “Yeah-yeah.” Am I slowly turning Canadian?
