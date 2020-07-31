JT's Quarantine Chronicles: One more day in the "Q"

(12th in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The end is near. And it really hasn’t been that bad. Time has gone by relatively quickly. On Sunday morning, I will wake up, make some coffee in the room.

Put on my mask _ my favorite has a Batman motif. Open the door, walk out the door. Head over to the elevator. Ride down the elevator to the lobby. Walk out of the hotel.

Breathe some fresh air for the first time in two weeks.

My last day in the “Q” _ that’s “Q” as in quarantine _ is Saturday. An interesting two weeks to be sure.

I’ve opened the door two to three times a day for food or supply deliveries (fresh towels, coffee, bottled water, etc.) Those are the only times I’ve actually seen a human in person, socially distanced of course and both wearing masks, since I arrived July 18.

I’ve had one foot out the door at times. But never two.

Of course, I talk to a lot of people on the phone, text a lot of people, reply on Twitter, held a 2 1/2-hour Blues chat with readers a week ago Wednesday. I’ve done Zoom calls with the Blues, been a guest for radio interviews, Zoom calls, podcasts.