JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Poutine from the Local Omnivore

But like businesses everywhere, the Local Omnivore was hurt by COVID-19. Brodziak and Bellows have had to simplify the menu. What was once a staff of 16 is down to two-full-time and three part-time workers.

“So it’s been pretty brutal,” Ryan said. “But we’ve been able to cut all our costs and still make a go of it. It’s been all right, kind of a blessing to still be able to work. But it’s not nice when you have to let go of all your staff like that.”

When my quarantine ends I hope to visit the place in-person, socially distanced of course. Maybe I’ll run into Kyle Brodziak, a hard-working, reliable grinder _ that’s hockey grinder, not meat grinder _ who played 226 games over three seasons for St. Louis. He comes in about once a week with the wife and kids.

I asked Ryan if there was a Brodziak jersey or two hanging in the place.

“Oh, no, no,” Ryan replied, almost insulted. “No Brodziak jersey on the wall. That’s kind of known already. Edmonton’s still a pretty small-town mentality.”

So hanging his jersey would be like stating the obvious?

“Exactly,” Ryan said

Proof once again that Canadians are understated.