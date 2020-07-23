JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Remembering what Georgia Frontiere said about a messy desk

(Fourth in a series of dispatches from quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta — During the heyday of the “Greatest Show on Turf,” lots of nationally-prominent media members found their way to Rams Park in Earth City.

One of the semi-regulars was Lesley Visser, a Hall of Fame sportscaster/reporter and a trailblazer among women in the industry. She’d usually stop by to say hello in the media workroom, and on one such trip, she chastised me — good-naturedly — about my messy work area.

I relayed this to Georgia Frontiere, the late owner of the Rams. Georgia was a world-class eccentric, but had a knack for making people feel better about themselves.

“A messy desk is the sign of a creative mind,” she told me.

With that in mind, on Day 4 of my quarantine, my desk is getting messy.

It has been a busy four days in my 11th floor room at the Westin: getting organized for what lies ahead, trying to work ahead, and writing daily stories.

Wednesday went like this:

— Woke about 7 a.m. local time, coffee, transcribed phone interviews with prospects Tyler Tucker and Joel Hofer.