JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Service with a smile

(13th and final dispatch from Canadian quarantine. I know what you’re thinking. Why are there only 13 dispatches for a 14-day quarantine? The answer: I was able to write only one dispatch over a two-day period when I had those phone/computer issues Wednesday “covering” the Blues’ exhibition game. Apologies to all.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ Two weeks ago tonight I slept at an airport, waylaid by a clogged customs area in Toronto. The next day, I was welcomed to Edmonton by a balky cabbie _ balky about returning the cellphone I left in his cab without getting some money.
Early that first week, my attempt to order pizza was stymied when the delivery driver had a flat. Never had that happen before. I have yet to have pizza here.
So it was a rough start.
But rest assured, things got better during my 14-day coronavirus quarantine as a U.S. citizen entering Canada. There were plenty of highlights, and they started with Sabi at the hotel front desk.
I’m convinced the “S” in Sabi stands for service, because he’s Mr. Hospitality when it comes to the hospitality industry. Sabi gave me the lay of the land when I arrived July 18. Before I headed to my room to begin quarantine, he helped me find the cabbie and get him back with my cell.
I spoke to him several times on the phone over the two weeks, as he helped with food and supply deliveries. With Sabi usually tied to the front desk, I only saw him once more (dropping off food) over quarantine. I look forward to seeing him more often starting Sunday as my quarantine ends.
And then there’s Joumana, the hotel general manager. She called my second day here, welcoming me, taking note of when my quarantine would start and end, and filling me in on this and that. About a week in, she called and asked if I needed anything from the grocery store; she would go out and grab me some things.
I was flabbergasted by the gesture, but told her I was good. She sent up bottled water and packs of instant coffee later that day _ my two main essentials _ plus a couple of (free) candy bars. How about that?
Early in the second week, she called to inform me that the fire alarm had gone off. I had the TV turned up and had heard nothing.
(Should I leave the room? Head out the hotel? I was, after all, in quarantine.)
Joumana told me to stay put. If I needed to leave _ you know, for an actual fire _ she’d give me a call. It turned out to be a false alarm.
And then there was Karlo. My man, Karlo.
Part of the hotel’s engineer and maintenance staff, he was always busy _ fixing this, fixing that, painting a ceiling, dropping off food. He worked the night shift, so more often than not he was the one bringing dinner.
He’d knock, place the food on the floor. I’d open the door, he’d be about 10 feet back with the edges of a smile showing from his mask. By the final days of quarantine, we’d engage in a little small talk with each delivery _ always masked up and socially distanced.
When he delivered a turkey wrap, homemade granola bar, banana and two Diet Pepsi’s for dinner Saturday night, he asked: “Your quarantine’s over tomorrow, isn’t it?”
I was impressed that he knew. I look forward to seeing him in the hotel, headed to his next fix-it project over the coming weeks, as the Blues navigate through the Stanley Cup playoffs.
UPDATES
With quarantine over Sunday, the Burger Standings are final: Gold _ Local Omnivore; Silver _ Public Eatery; Bronze _ A&W.
I wonder if I consumed more tuna on wheat sandwiches or more of the hotel’s homemade granola bars over the course of quarantine. I should’ve kept score. It would've been close.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the strong water pressure in my hotel room shower. Anyone who’s ever stayed in a hotel knows this is key.
So that’s it for the Chronicles. Thanks for reading. Loved the feedback. On Sunday morning I’ll see what that statue’s all about outside my room window.
Later, I'll walk over to Rogers Place to watch the Blues play Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche.
