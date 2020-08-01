JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Service with a smile

And then there’s Joumana, the hotel general manager. She called my second day here, welcoming me, taking note of when my quarantine would start and end, and filling me in on this and that. About a week in, she called and asked if I needed anything from the grocery store; she would go out and grab me some things.

I was flabbergasted by the gesture, but told her I was good. She sent up bottled water and packs of instant coffee later that day _ my two main essentials _ plus a couple of (free) candy bars. How about that?

Early in the second week, she called to inform me that the fire alarm had gone off. I had the TV turned up and had heard nothing.

(Should I leave the room? Head out the hotel? I was, after all, in quarantine.)

Joumana told me to stay put. If I needed to leave _ you know, for an actual fire _ she’d give me a call. It turned out to be a false alarm.

And then there was Karlo. My man, Karlo.

Part of the hotel’s engineer and maintenance staff, he was always busy _ fixing this, fixing that, painting a ceiling, dropping off food. He worked the night shift, so more often than not he was the one bringing dinner.