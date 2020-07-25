JT's Quarantine Chronicles: The temptation of Sherlock Holmes

(Seventh in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta _ On my first hockey trip through Western Canada, and just my second trip on the beat in 2017, the Blues charter landed after midnight.

We were in the middle of nowhere. Nothing but snow on the ground, and it was so cold outside. One look at the barren landscape and I wondered if the pilot hadn’t overshot and landed in the Arctic Circle. This was mid November, by the way.

And my welcome to Edmonton moment.

In a scheduling quirk, the Blues had the next couple of days off before playing the Oilers. The next night several members of the radio and television traveling party invited me out for a drink at a place near the team hotel.

It took me a while to finish my stories, so I joined them in progress at Sherlock Holmes Pub.

The first thing I noticed when I walked in the door was Blues television analyst Darren Pang _ small in stature, but big in heart. A flight attendant had him slung over her shoulder like a sack of potatoes. I believe they were dancing. I asked no questions.