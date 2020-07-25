JT's Quarantine Chronicles: The temptation of Sherlock Holmes

(Seventh in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ On my first hockey trip through Western Canada, and just my second trip on the beat in 2017, the Blues charter landed after midnight.
We were in the middle of nowhere. Nothing but snow on the ground, and it was so cold outside. One look at the barren landscape and I wondered if the pilot hadn’t overshot and landed in the Arctic Circle. This was mid November, by the way.
And my welcome to Edmonton moment.
In a scheduling quirk, the Blues had the next couple of days off before playing the Oilers. The next night several members of the radio and television traveling party invited me out for a drink at a place near the team hotel.
It took me a while to finish my stories, so I joined them in progress at Sherlock Holmes Pub.
The first thing I noticed when I walked in the door was Blues television analyst Darren Pang _ small in stature, but big in heart. A flight attendant had him slung over her shoulder like a sack of potatoes. I believe they were dancing. I asked no questions.
I sat down at a big table with radio play-by-play man Chris Kerber, a prince of a fellow. We talked about my football experiences, I asked Chris about covering hockey. We may have had a beverage or two.
Later in the evening, Todd McLellan _ then head coach of the Oilers _ stopped by. (Not to our table, but to the establishment.)
Next thing you know, it was past midnight and only Chris and I remained among the media contingent. But the chairs around our big table remained occupied _ by a late-arriving crowd of councilmen (and women) and municipal officials from small towns all over Alberta.
Friendly folks, they were in town for a convention. Chris and I learned a little about small-town politics, and then called it a night. No worries because the Blues weren’t practicing the next day.
I quickly learned that the Sherlock Holmes Pub is a popular establishment among visiting hockey media from all over the league.
I bring this up because when I checked in a week ago at the Westin, I could see the Sherlock Holmes sign beckoning from across the street. Little more than a long slapshot away.
Saturday marked Day 7 of my 14-day quarantine. Halfway home. I finished my Post-Dispatch duties relatively early. I’d behaved all week _ never left the room.
Saturday night. Who would notice? Who would know if I snuck over for a cold one? And most importantly, the COVID-19 rates in Edmonton are ridiculously low.
I called the place to see if they were open and what the ground rules were. They were open, yes, but at 35 percent capacity inside and socially-distanced.
No problem. Mask up. The stage was set.
Then I thought about the customs agent in Toronto (“We take COVID very seriously.”)
I could hear my wife's voice in my head. (“I don’t want you kicked out of Canada.”)
I remembered the hotel general manager, dutifully taking note early in the week of when my quarantine would end. She politely called it “self-isolation” since I didn’t actually have the COVID. Nice gesture, right?
Can’t do it. I’m staying in. I will order a couple of beers from the hotel “Grab & Go.”
Let’s see what we can find on TV.
