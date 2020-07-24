JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Win some, lose some

(Sixth in a series of dispatches from quarantine.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ Bought a sports coat about two years ago. Early this hockey season, it went missing. Must have looked in the closet 20 times. Actually looked in the two closets that I use at home. No luck.
Did I leave it at the cleaners? No.
Did I leave it somewhere on the road? Don’t think so.
Last Saturday, during my final packing for this trip, I was getting something from one of the closets. . .and there it was, crumpled on the floor. Puzzling, but good fortune.
Obviously I didn’t have time to send it to the cleaners in St. Louis, so I folded it, packed it in my suitcase and off we went. The day after I arrived at the hotel, I sent it out for dry cleaning. (A socially-distanced, mutual mask-wearing handoff during one of the food deliveries to my room.)
I forgot about it for a few days, but called the front desk, and there it was _ back from the dry cleaners. So that was a positive development, one of the more newsworthy moments in quarantine. I'll wear it to games when I’m out and about again.
While my sports coat appeared, my pizza disappeared Friday. The flustered delivery driver called with a flat tire. He couldn’t get anyone else to complete the delivery, saying he would have to cancel the order.
I tried to talk him out of it. I told him I had a microwave in my room, and even if it took him an hour to fix the flat, I could warm up the pizza. No dice.
Win some, lose some.
So I ordered a chicken sandwich instead, from another establishment. At this point, I'm still waiting for it to arrive.
UPDATES
_ Finally broke out of the tuna on wheat rut at lunchtime. But couldn’t feel too proud of myself because I reverted to an A&W burger _ which was dinner a few nights ago.
_ Received some reader complaints about the overflowing trash can as pictured in Dispatch #4: Remembering What Georgia Frontiere said about a messy desk. Am happy to report all three trash cans in the room have been emptied.
CORRESPONDENCE
As you might remember in Dispatch #4, I recounted a story about television icon Lesley Visser chastising me for my messy desk at Rams Park years ago.
Well, I've since received this email from Lesley:
hi jim, about 20 people sent me your column....
...i still have nightmares about your desk....xo
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.