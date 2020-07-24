JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Win some, lose some

(Sixth in a series of dispatches from quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta _ Bought a sports coat about two years ago. Early this hockey season, it went missing. Must have looked in the closet 20 times. Actually looked in the two closets that I use at home. No luck.

Did I leave it at the cleaners? No.

Did I leave it somewhere on the road? Don’t think so.

Last Saturday, during my final packing for this trip, I was getting something from one of the closets. . .and there it was, crumpled on the floor. Puzzling, but good fortune.

Obviously I didn’t have time to send it to the cleaners in St. Louis, so I folded it, packed it in my suitcase and off we went. The day after I arrived at the hotel, I sent it out for dry cleaning. (A socially-distanced, mutual mask-wearing handoff during one of the food deliveries to my room.)

I forgot about it for a few days, but called the front desk, and there it was _ back from the dry cleaners. So that was a positive development, one of the more newsworthy moments in quarantine. I'll wear it to games when I’m out and about again.