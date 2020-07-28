JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Working with 'Jackson Browne'

(10th in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)
EDMONTON, Alberta _ During the first week of quarantine, I missed several Blues practices at Centene Community Ice Center because I was here in Canada.
I was able to stream and watch part of the first scrimmage (before I boarded my plane in St. Louis way back when), and watched all of the second scrimmage last week. Otherwise, my eyes and ears at Centene were in the form of Tom Timmermann of our Post-Dispatch staff.
Every day, we’d text back and forth maybe a dozen times. We’d even go old school a couple of times a day, with actual “phone calls.” Remember them?
The pattern has continued now that the Blues have joined me in Canada _ they’re staying a half-mile away.
From St. Louis, Tom filled me in on what was happening at practice, and wrote about the news of the day from Centene.
Able to participate in Blues Zoom calls from Edmonton, I wrote more general stories, such as what the Blues were expecting from bubble life once they arrived in Canada. Or profiles of Justin Faulk and Zach Sanford. Or Edmonton-centric stuff, such as how this city pulled off a big upset in earning hub-city status.
We talk coverage plans, what topics are worth pursuing that day and in the near future. It’s a little tricky given the access situation, and the fact that nothing like this has ever happened before in the history of hockey. So coordination is even more important than usual.
I call him Jackson Browne these days, since he hasn’t gotten a haircut since January.
Tom had a mini-crisis Friday when preparing to write a story on young defenseman Niko Mikkola. He couldn’t find his notes from an earlier Mikkola interview. Sportswriters work ahead, and save notes and quotes from interviews like squirrels gather acorns for the winter. You never know when you’ll need something, which can lead to dozens of files.
Deadline was approaching, Tom was getting nervous about the missing notes. He arranged for an 11th-hour interview with Mikkola just in case. But that would make it a tight deadline.
Eventually, like my missing sports coat (See: JT’s Quarantine Chronicles, Dispatch 6), the Mikkola notes magically popped up on his laptop. He still did that 11th hour interview, making it a better story.
Things like this don’t happen often in our business. But they happen. Early this season, I had a one-on-one interview with Vladimir Tarasenko at his locker stall at Enterprise Center. He was very accommodating, inviting me to sit down with him.
It was a good interview I was pleased. But maybe two minutes after we finished, I realized _ in horror _ that I had not turned on my digital recorder.
What to do? I went back to Tarasenko, told him what happened. He tapped the bench at his stall; I sat down and we did it again. Tarasenko interview, the sequel, was as good as the first.
CHRONICLE UPDATES
Burger standings: There’s been a shakeup on the medal stand. Out goes Harvey’s from the bronze (again, we plan on giving them another shot later). And in all the way to silver comes Public Eatery (with a nice charbroiled taste).
Gold _ Local Ominvore; Silver _ Public Eatery; Bronze _ A&W (dropping from silver).
Ain’t misbehaving: To my surprise, I received an email from the powers to be at Rogers Place informing me I had been approved to attend Wednesday’s Blues-Blackhawks game. Alas, my quarantine goes through Saturday, so I’ll be watching and writing from my hotel room.
I’ve made it this far. No need to mess it up at this point by breaking quarantine. It was tempting, but only for a second.
Normalcy (kind of): OK, it is strange to be watching hockey in late July. But it’s great watching Toronto and Montreal on TV in exhibition play Tuesday night. Strangely, the Maple Leafs are the visiting team in their own building, then again I love the Leafs’ road jerseys. Best in the league?
