JT's Quarantine Chronicles: Working with 'Jackson Browne'

(10th in a series of dispatches from Canadian quarantine.)

EDMONTON, Alberta _ During the first week of quarantine, I missed several Blues practices at Centene Community Ice Center because I was here in Canada.

I was able to stream and watch part of the first scrimmage (before I boarded my plane in St. Louis way back when), and watched all of the second scrimmage last week. Otherwise, my eyes and ears at Centene were in the form of Tom Timmermann of our Post-Dispatch staff.

Every day, we’d text back and forth maybe a dozen times. We’d even go old school a couple of times a day, with actual “phone calls.” Remember them?

The pattern has continued now that the Blues have joined me in Canada _ they’re staying a half-mile away.

From St. Louis, Tom filled me in on what was happening at practice, and wrote about the news of the day from Centene.

Able to participate in Blues Zoom calls from Edmonton, I wrote more general stories, such as what the Blues were expecting from bubble life once they arrived in Canada. Or profiles of Justin Faulk and Zach Sanford. Or Edmonton-centric stuff, such as how this city pulled off a big upset in earning hub-city status.