JT's quick hits: Does home ice matter? Binnington for a second-rounder? Are athletes aloof?

Highlights from Wednesday’s Blues chat with Jim Thomas:

Q: Is home-ice advantage really that big of a deal in a Blues-Wild playoff series. Wouldn’t there be a lot of pressure on the Wild to perform in front of its home crowd in Games 1 & 2?

A: The Blues are saying all the right things when it comes to home ice. But I think if you put the truth serum in them, they'd say it really doesn't matter. The home ice only comes into play if there's a Game 7. The Blues opened in Winnipeg in 2019 and won that series in six games, winning the first two on the road, and then losing the next two in St. Louis. I'm sure the remaining Cup veterans remember that. After being so-so on the road for much of this year, the Blues have been strong lately. The Nashville game pushed their road point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Saying all that, the Xcel Energy Center is a tough building on visitors. The Wild are even slightly better there (27-7-2) than the Blues are at Enterprise (26-9-5). And the Blues have yet to play at Xcel this season, with their only road game against the Wild coming outdoors in the Winter Classic.

Q: What do you think of these trade proposals? Binnington to Buffalo for a second-round draft pick. Or Tarasenko and Binnington to Buffalo for Thompson and a third-round draft pick?

A: CapFriendly has the Sabres with tons of cap space for next season - $40 million - with obviously some players to sign to fill a full organizational roster. Not sure about Binnington for just a second-round pick - yes, he's struggled for much of this year but he did win a Cup. But the Sabres would be picking up a $6 million a year contract, so you've at least given me (and I presume Doug Armstrong) food for thought. As for your other trade proposal, I can't see why the Sabres would be interested in trading Thompson now that he's had a true breakout season and is just 24 years old. I'd think you'd want to build around players like that.

Keep in mind, too, Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause as does Binnington this offseason.

Q: I don’t see Husso wearing the Bluenote next year even if he stands on his head and we win the Cup. He should be able to go somewhere and be a starter. Your thoughts?

A: I think one way Husso might stay is if Binnington is traded. Otherwise, I would think Husso could indeed find a starting job elsewhere. But let's see how he does in the playoffs. If he struggles, the market might not be as big as expected. If he shines in the postseason, suitors will be banging on his door. Loudly.

Q: I know he's the captain but considering Vladi's production, Thomas and Kyrou needing contracts, and the chemistry of the Thomas line - is O'Reilly the odd man out at renewal time?

A: Great question. I wish I had a great answer for you. Like Tarasenko, O'Reilly has one year left on his current contract and both are scheduled to make $7.5 million. This is why Armstrong makes the big bucks - to make decisions like that. Besides O'Reilly and Tarasenko, Barbashev also is scheduled to be unrestricted after next season, with Kyrou and Thomas arbitration eligible restricted free agents. - which should bring hefty pay raises. So it could very well be a case of Tarasenko or O'Reilly. I don't know which way I'd go at this point.

Q: Thoughts on your 1.75 hours stuck in the Enterprise elevator? Are you taking the steps?

A: Thanks for asking. It went by relatively quickly to tell you the truth. In terms of the sportswriters that were stuck, that was probably due to the fact that it was an afternoon game. Had it been an evening game and we were more pressed by deadlines, it might have gotten ugly!

I'm not taking the steps, but I did take an alternate elevator a couple of times Tuesday.

Q: What had been the key to the power play no longer being miserable? Has it been the work of assistant coach Jim Montgomery?

A: For starters, the power play has been very good in recent years. The Blues were 10th on the power play in 2018-19 (21.1 percent), third in 2019-20 (24.3 %), and sixth last season (23.2 %). This year, they're currently second in the league at 26.3 percent, which would be a franchise record if it holds up. I'll add that power play numbers - like scoring in general - are up basically throughout the league this season.

Jim Montgomery is running the penalty kill this year, not the power play.

I think the team's forward depth has helped the power play. Especially when the top guys are healthy, it's hard to tell which is the first unit and which is the second. There's so much depth that Brandon Saad - a pretty accomplished goal scorer and power play guy - occasionally finds himself as the odd man out. The 11th Man if you will on the power play.

I also think the addition of Krug has helped kick the power play up a notch. He just seems to move the puck a little quicker. And I also think familiarity has helped. Players like O'Reilly, Perron, Schenn, Tarasenko - even Thomas - have played together for several years now.

Q: For much of the season, Niko Mikkola was a top four defensemen? Why is he now cemented on the bench? We were wrong about him?

A: I don’t think you or anybody was wrong. I think Armstrong really wanted another experienced D-man for the playoffs. Plain and simple. (And Berube concurred.) Mikkola has made great strides this season, but his play tailed off just as the trade deadline approached and with the team struggling. Timing has a lot to do with things sometimes.

Q: Is it customary for the Blues to make captain Ryan O'Reilly answer questions after losses? Do you know if it’s his idea because he is the captain? I don't remember Petro doing it after every loss.

A: O'Reilly has let it be known that he wants to speak after losses. He feels like it's part of his duty as captain. (Although he doesn't always speak after losses.)

Q: I'm seeing it in sports where players are very aloof with the media. Teams don't give scoops to local beat writers like they used to. Players don't sign autographs or take pictures like they used to. Seems to me like today's players don't feel like they need the fans of their sports. In my job, I need my customers so I can make a living. Do you sense today's players feel the same way about their customers?

A: One of the biggest changes in sports journalism since I've been in the business has been the decrease in access to players and coaches. That's across all sports. For instance, I'm shocked at how limited the access is in college sports these days. When I covered the Mizzou beat, all practices were open to accredited media. I'd frequently set up my own interviews if I needed to do a longer interview. A couple of examples, I can remember interviewing Byron Irvin and Derrick Chievous of Mizzou hoops back at their apartment. Or spending an hour talking with Andy Lock (Drew Lock’s father) at the Tom Taylor building on a Monday night back when Andy was a Mizzou lineman - just me and him.

It's just not like that anymore for the most part. The Internet has changed all that. It has resulted in more outlets being part of coverage, which is good. But has resulted in limited access for the same reason. Team web sites try to control the message to a degree - and in many instances they do great work but they're not really going to provide content about things that go wrong.

Saying all that, I've found the Blues players to be extraordinarily accommodating to the public, be it at the rink or out and about.

Q: My kids have the hardest time writing papers of school assignments. What would your advice be to make it less painful? You are writing papers twice to three times a day!

A: Words have never been a problem for me. I'm not saying they're necessarily great words! I've always tried to write as if I were having a conversation. Maybe have your children try that. Write as if they were talking to someone about the particular subject.

