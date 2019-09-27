A year ago at this time, Jordan Kyrou was finishing up training camp with confidence and a ton of momentum. After a hat trick against the New York Rangers in the final game of the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., Kyrou had a strong preseason for the Blues, earning a spot on the opening-day roster.
All it took was a couple of minutes talking to the former player of the year in the Ontario Hockey League and you could sense his determination to make the big club.
Alas, that translated into just 16 games for the Blues last season — one goal and two assists — and no games played for the Blues after Jan. 21.
The speedy Kyrou, the organization’s top prospect now that Robert Thomas has established a foothold in the NHL, suffered an injury setback late last season in San Antonio and now wants to re-establish himself and make another push for the big leagues.
With nine games left in the Rampage’s 2018-19 season, Kyrou suffered a kneecap injury during what looked like a relatively harmless sequence.
“It was like a nothing play,” Kyrou said. “I fell a little awkwardly and I just hurt my knee. Someone’s stick got caught in between my legs as I was turning and I fell over top of it. It wasn’t like a big hit or anything or like I fell into the boards.”
Kyrou didn’t think it was bad. Maybe a sprained knee.
“It hurt a bit, but I didn’t think of it too much,” he said. “I could walk, so I thought it was fine. I thought it was just gonna be like a week or two.”
Turned out Kyrou needed surgery, which took place in early April in St. Louis by the Blues’ team doctors. As he went through the rehab/recovery process, Kyrou wasn’t able to begin skating against until August, and has been playing catchup during this Blues camp.
Although he is close to being able to return to game action, he has spent most of camp skating with two other players coming back from injury — Thomas (wrist) and Tanner Kaspick (concussion). Both Thomas and Kaspick are back, having made their preseason debuts Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings in the Kraft Hockeyville game in Calumet, Mich.
Kyrou has been skating in group sessions recently, with the Blues’ non-game group. But any chance to make the Blues roster coming out of camp is gone for now. Once he’s ready for game action it will come with San Antonio, the Blues’ affiliate in the American Hockey League.
“Every day I get on the ice, my knee’s feeling a lot stronger,” Kyrou said. “So just kind of taking it day by day.”
Kyrou has never had to deal with a knee injury before, so he doesn’t really have a sense of whether he’s behind schedule, on schedule, or even ahead of schedule in his return. It has been a little more than five months since the surgery.
“Maybe a little slower,” he said. “Obviously it sucks. I wanted to come in this year, earn a spot here and stay all year. But obviously that’s not the way it’s gonna go right now.
“So I just need to keep working hard. Once I start to play again I’m gonna do my thing out there and hopefully get called back up and be there for the rest of the year.”
Even with the knee surgery, Kyrou was able to do upper-body work over the summer. He’s up to about 190 pounds after playing last season at 178. It was a realization by Kyrou that he needed more strength to be able to maintain puck possession when hounded by defenders at the NHL level.
Kyrou looks quick on the ice in practice but isn’t quite back to having his top-end speed.
“Not the final gear,” he said. “But like I said, it’s still coming.”
He’s done some contact work on the ice in situations like two-on-two drills, but has yet to engage in full-practice contact or “battle” drills.
“I kind of want to ease back into that and get used to it,” Kyrou said.
In terms of his game, Kyrou feels he’s ready for the NHL. He was nearly a point-a-game player last season in the AHL, with 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 47 games for San Antonio. He was the AHL’s rookie of the month for December and was selected for the AHL all-star game.
“He’s a pretty special player,” said veteran Jordan Nolan, who’s currently in Blues camp and spent much of last season with Kyrou in San Antonio. “He wants the puck and he want to score. And he wants to be the best player on the ice every night.”
A little maturation and a healthy knee are all that is needed to get Kyrou, 21, back on the NHL track.
”Some of those skill guys kind of float around and wait for things to happen, but he likes to get in there,” Nolan said. “Down in the American League you couldn’t get the puck off him for a little bit of time. He brings it every night I think.”