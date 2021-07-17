Kraken could have choice of Tarasenko or Dunn in expansion draft

Once the 2 p.m. deadline passed, no trades, signings, or waiver moves can be made league-wide until noon Thursday, or the day following the Seattle expansion draft. Seattle, however, can negotiate and sign any unprotected free agents – starting Sunday morning and ending Wednesday morning. Any free agent signed by the Kraken during the period counts as their expansion pick for that particular team.

In terms of the Blues, that means Seattle could negotiate and potentially sign forwards Jaden Schwartz, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak or Zach Sanford, if as expected, they are left unprotected. Schwartz, Hoffman and Bozak are unrestricted free agents; Sanford is a restricted free agent.

As for Tarasenko, he has a full no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any trade. (He has given the Blues a list of several such teams, basically all strong playoff and Stanley Cup contenders.)

But he does not have a no-move clause, a distinction that leaves the Blues free to waive him, send him to the American Hockey League, or expose him in an expansion draft.

Should Seattle select Tarasenko, the Blues would get nothing in return. But they would be free of his $7.5 million salary cap hit, which would give them additional dollars to pursue players in free agency starting July 28.