Kraken could have choice of Tarasenko or Dunn in expansion draft

It looks like the Seattle Kraken will have their choice of forward Vladimir Tarasenko or defenseman Vince Dunn in Wednesday’s expansion draft.
The Blues submitted their protected list to the NHL on Saturday afternoon, and shortly before the 4 p.m. Central deadline, sources told the Post-Dispatch that Ivan Barbashev was expected to be protected, which almost certainly would mean that Tarasenko would be exposed.
About that same time, Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff said on Twitter he was “hearing” that Tarasenko would be exposed and Barbashev protected.
Nothing’s official until Sunday when the NHL announces the protected lists for all 30 teams. (Vegas is exempt from the expansion draft.)
Neither Blues general manager Doug Armstrong nor Tarasenko agent Paul Theofanous responded to messages seeking comment.
But if Tarasenko is indeed exposed, the Blues’ protected list is expected to include forwards Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Oskar Sundqvist and Barbashev; defensemen Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko; and goaltender Jordan Binnington.
There was another deadline Saturday, at 2 p.m., for trading, signing or waiving players. It came and went without the Blues making a trade. It’s widely known that Armstrong was shopping both Dunn and Tarasenko, but he apparently didn’t get an offer to his liking for either player.
Once the 2 p.m. deadline passed, no trades, signings, or waiver moves can be made league-wide until noon Thursday, or the day following the Seattle expansion draft. Seattle, however, can negotiate and sign any unprotected free agents – starting Sunday morning and ending Wednesday morning. Any free agent signed by the Kraken during the period counts as their expansion pick for that particular team.
In terms of the Blues, that means Seattle could negotiate and potentially sign forwards Jaden Schwartz, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak or Zach Sanford, if as expected, they are left unprotected. Schwartz, Hoffman and Bozak are unrestricted free agents; Sanford is a restricted free agent.
As for Tarasenko, he has a full no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any trade. (He has given the Blues a list of several such teams, basically all strong playoff and Stanley Cup contenders.)
But he does not have a no-move clause, a distinction that leaves the Blues free to waive him, send him to the American Hockey League, or expose him in an expansion draft.
Should Seattle select Tarasenko, the Blues would get nothing in return. But they would be free of his $7.5 million salary cap hit, which would give them additional dollars to pursue players in free agency starting July 28.
The fact that Tarasenko would even be on an expansion list was unthinkable not that long ago. But three shoulders surgeries, starting in the spring of 2018, have changed the picture. Sources indicated to the Post-Dispatch that Tarasenko was unhappy with how the first two surgeries went – they were both performed by Blues doctors.
He was also unhappy with his declining ice time late this past season as well as his role on the power play. For a while he was moved to the second power play unit. When he returned to the top unit, he was placed net front rather than his usual spot on the flank – a move he did not like according to sources.
Prior to the season Tarasenko told a Russian media outlet he was upset with not being named team captain, which led to awkwardness in the locker room. (Ryan O’Reilly was named team captain.)
Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff reported Saturday that at least four teams were interested in trading for Tarasenko and willing to absorb the full cap hit. And that others were involved on the condition the Blues retained some of his salary.
But Armstrong obviously didn’t like any of those deals. And here we are.