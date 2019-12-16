For a midseason contest, this is about as good as it gets in hockey: Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche against the Blues.
“This is an exciting game tonight,” said Blues center Ryan O’Reilly, a former member of the Avalanche. “Obviously we’re neck-and-neck with these guys. They have two games in hand. We really need this game to stay above. We know it’s gonna be a really tough test for us.”
The two top teams in the Western Conference battle for first place in the Central Division at 7 tonight. As the fans at Enterprise Center have been known to chant — “Kroenke (Stinks)!”
But his hockey team doesn’t.
At 21-8-3, the Avalanche have 45 points, just one behind the Blues in the Central (20-8-6). They have surpassed Tampa Bay as the top scoring team in the NHL at 3.66 goals per game, even though they’ve had an injury list as long, if not longer, than the Blues this season.
Nathan MacKinnon, perhaps the most underrated star in the league, has 50 points in 32 games for the Avalanche on 20 goals and 30 assists.
“To a man, we all know that we have to be on tonight or these guys will make us pay,” O’Reilly said.
The Avalanche undoubtedly feel the same way. When asked if playing the Blues was fun, MacKinnon replied:
“Not that fun, no. These guys are such a good team and they're so hard to play against. There's a reason why they're the defending champions and they have a good chance of winning again.
“They're a deep team. Their top four D-men are the toughest to play against, I think. This game is for first in our division and the West, so it's going to be a big one for the both of us.”
The Blues have won five in a row against Colorado. They swept the season series last season, going 4-0, although three of those contests went to extra time — two overtimes and one shootout.
O’Reilly accounted for two of those victories, with an OT goal in a 4-3 Blues win last Dec. 14, and the shootout winner in a 3-2 Blues triumph on April Fool’s day last season.
In the only prior matchup this season, the Blues defeated the Avalanche 3-1 on Oct. 21 at Enterprise. The teams actually play each other five times this season, with the last three contests in Denver.
The Avalanche entered that Oct. 21 game with a 7-0-1 record — they became the last NHL team to suffer a regulation loss in that game. They enter tonight’s game even hotter, having gone 8-0-1 in their past nine games.
“They’re one of those teams that’s right at the top of teams that are expected to win now,” Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said. “They have a really talented lineup. They play a certain way, and we play a certain way.
"It’s kind of a battle of who can get to their game and try to take it over that way. Those games are fun, ‘cause they’re always close.”
So it’s Colorado’s speed and skill, against the Blues’ big, physical, grinding style.
“They’re obviously an offensive team,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “They play fast. We gotta slow ‘em down. I think in the first period, it’s important that we don’t allow them to get to that game.
“If we can come out in the first period and really frustrate ‘em, and do a good job of slowing 'em down, be physical. Force them into turnovers and things like that, we can get the upper-hand in the first period. That’ll be key.”