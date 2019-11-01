Similar to the Minnesota game Wednesday, the Blues got off to a slow start Friday at Enterprise Center. This time, Columbus had even better chances in the early minutes than the Wild had two days earlier.
One of those chances was a breakaway by Josh Anderson, who blew past Carl Gunnarsson and sent a high backhand that Jordan Binnington stopped. The Blue Jackets outshot St. Louis 6-1 in the first 4 1/2 minutes, and several were tough saves.
The Blues regrouped to a degree and seemed to gain momentum after killing off a penalty for too many men on the ice. Robert Thomas, on a great backside pass from a spinning Tyler Bozak, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 5:55 left in the period. It was Thomas' second goal of the season.
But with just 4.7 left in the period, Pierre-Luc Dubois outhustled Alex Pietrangelo done the ice and scored to tie at at 1-1.