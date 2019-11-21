The Blues will break out their vintage 1990s jerseys for the first of three times this season on Thursday at Enterprise Center. They’re the jerseys the team wore for four seasons, from 1994-95 to 1997-98, with the red and the trumpets that were worn by Brett Hull and Wayne Gretzky.
“Love them,” said center Ryan O’Reilly. “It’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait. I remember a lot of us watching Gretzky and Hull and those guys that year. I think it’s like an iconic jersey.”
“They look sweet,” said forward Robert Thomas. “I can’t wait to wear them.”
“Retro? Ugly? Nostalgic?” captain Alex Pietrangelo said, looking for the right word. “They all kind of go hand in hand, don’t they?”
While the uniforms drew criticism back in the day — “You mean we didn’t look like Ronald McDonald on skates?” Kelly Chase said after the first game after the red uniforms were gone — time has softened some of the feelings.
“When you look back now, they were fine,” said Al MacInnis, who got to the Blues the same time the uniforms did. “For me, they weren’t bad at the time, and looking back at them now, I see there’s a lot of people dusting them off and bringing them out to games and I think they’re going to be fun to see them coming back. I’m looking forward to it.
"I think they look better now than they did maybe back then. I see them in the stands and people walking around with them, they actually look pretty cool on the ice. They really are.”
Asked if he had a retro suit to wear for Thursday's game against Calgary, coach Craig Berube said, “I’m not sure I have one. It won’t fit if I did.”