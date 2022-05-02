Live from Minnesota: Updates from the Blues in Game 1

Get live updates from Jim Thomas and see in-game highlights as the Blues take on the Wild in Game 1.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
The Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The NHL playoffs begin next week, the first time with Disney and Turner combining to show the games.
He sees similarities in the Blues and the Wild, particularly on offense.
Two late goals by Ryan O'Reilly made things interesting in third period.
Husso struggles in goal in final game of regular season.
Blues haven't made it out of first round since their Stanley Cup year; Wild are taking a win-now approach.
Veteran defenseman has provided a steadying influence from the start.
On the final day of the regular season, the veteran defenseman could reach a career high for games played in a season.
Tom Timmermann gives some first-hand observations during a weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Blues can still nail down home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a win tonight, plus Minnesota regulation loss.
