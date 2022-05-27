Live updates and highlights: Blues vs. Avalanche

Follow Game 6 with Jim Thomas and our coverage team.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Binnington suffered a lower-body injury less than seven minutes into Saturday’s 5-2 Blues loss to Colorado.
Blues radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber is not shy to offer an opinion, positive or negative about the performance of the team for whi…
Husso replaces Binnington after controversial no-call in Kadri.
Team rallies from 3-0 deficit to win their second game of series.
Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri knocked Faulk out of last season's playoffs and knocked Binnington out of Game 3, but he and his coach thought the play Saturday was just an accident; Girard out for playoffs with broken sternum
Colorado will be without defenseman Samuel Girard for the rest of the playoffs because of a broken sternum following a hit by Barbashev
St. Louis is 30% ahead of Denver in ratings for series.
Blues' chairman is in Denver for Game 5 of Blues-Avalanche series.
The plan was to stay focused and worry about winning – not retribution on Nazem Kadri. But it was Kadri who got the last laugh, in triplicate.
Blues coach had been criticized for a "no-comment" on the subject Monday.
