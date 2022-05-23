Live updates: Blues in Game 4

Join Jim Thomas and our coverage team from the press box for Game 4 of the Blues-Avalanche series.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Join Jim Thomas and our coverage team from the press box for Game 4 of the Blues-Avalanche series.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Binnington suffered a lower-body injury less than seven minutes into Saturday’s 5-2 Blues loss to Colorado.
Husso replaces Binnington after controversial no-call in Kadri.
Perron scores twice, giving him a team-best seven goals in the postseason.
Late goal by Kyrou sends it into overtime before OT goal by Manson wins it for Colorado.
Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri knocked Faulk out of last season's playoffs and knocked Binnington out of Game 3, but he and his coach thought the play Saturday was just an accident; Girard out for playoffs with broken sternum
Colorado will be without defenseman Samuel Girard for the rest of the playoffs because of a broken sternum following a hit by Barbashev
With the series tied 1-1, the Blues will try to keep their wits about them as they return home for Game 3.
Defense and goaltending have kept Blues in the Colorado series so far, and were keys in Thursday's 4-1 victory.
Last year at this time, the veteran forward was facing the Blues as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.
Blues follow one of their worst faceoff nights of the season with one of their best in Colorado series.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.