Looking back: The night the Blues celebrated with the President's Trophy

"He wasn't too happy," winger Scott Pellerin said.

Quenneville said "it looked like the ice was tilted in their favor in the second period. If I didn't say something, somebody would have."

The Blues' No. 1 line of Turgeon, Pellerin and Scott Young did its speaking on the ice in the third period, scoring three goals.

Pellerin, the game's No. 2 star, set up Young's tying goal at 3 minutes 56 seconds, then sprung Turgeon for a breakaway and the go-ahead goal at 10:43. After Savard tied the score 5-5 with his fourth goal of the night, on a power-play at 12:56, Pellerin scored the winner at 14:50.

Pellerin went hard to the net and inadvertently kicked the puck between the pads of Calgary goalie Freddie Brathwaite on Turgeon's rebound. Referees Kevin Maguire and Dan Marouelli called for a video review, but the goal stood because Brathwaite actually had pushed the rebound into Pellerin's skate as the Blues skated hard to the net.

"I didn't give a motion to kick it," Pellerin said. "I just kind of stopped, but I knew it went off my foot. I was waiting to see how they would call it. I could have gone either way, I guess. But I didn't kick it on purpose."