Looking back: The night the Blues celebrated with the President's Trophy

On April 5, 2000, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up the best record in the NHL and celebrated with the President's Trophy. The team would lose to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the playoffs that season.
Here is our original coverage.
In an atypical performance, the Blues won an atypical prize Wednesday night at Kiel Center.
For the first time in their 33-year history, the Blues, a team renowned for its mediocrity, clinched the NHL's regular-season championship, winning the Presidents' Trophy by beating the Calgary Flames 6-5. Captain Chris Pronger called the Blues' weak defensive performance an "aberration." It was only the fourth time all season, and the first since Dec. 27, that the stingy Blues had allowed five goals. That is more than double their league-best goals-against average of 1.91.
Their defensive lapses didn't bother the Blues' largest crowd of the season, 20,361, which reveled in the thrilling come-from-behind victory and reveled in the Blues' first title of any kind in the last 13 years, since they won the Norris Division title in 1987.
Captain Chris Pronger, with alternate captains Pierre Turgeon and Al MacInnis as well as coach Joel Quenneville, accepted the Presidents' Trophy from NHL vice president Claude Loiselle. Then, the Blues posed for a team picture.
They didn't take the Presidents' Trophy for a skate. Pronger set it back on a table at center ice.
"I didn't want to carry it off; it might get broke," Pronger said. "It has a lot of parts that can break. I don't think that big tin one can break too bad. You can dent it pretty good."
That big tin one would be the Stanley Cup, which is the big prize. As Pronger noted, the Presidents' Trophy is "for the regular season. We have a bigger thing to go after."
The regular-season title, which the Blues wrapped up with two games remaining, is just a step in that direction.
"It's a nice achievement," Quenneville said, "but there's bigger and better things down the road. It'll be a great challenge to get there."
The Flames, who were playing to stay alive for a playoff berth, presented a pretty good challenge on Wednesday night, playing with the fierceness and intensity that is the trademark of coach Brian Sutter, the former Blues player and coach.
Led by Marc Savard's career-best four-goal game, the Flames challenged the Blues for every puck and at every turn, twice overcoming one-goal deficits to take a 4-3 lead going into the third period.
After being outshot 17-5 and outscored 2-1 in the second period, the Blues got a rare tongue-lashing from Quenneville during intermission.
"He wasn't too happy," winger Scott Pellerin said.
Quenneville said "it looked like the ice was tilted in their favor in the second period. If I didn't say something, somebody would have."
The Blues' No. 1 line of Turgeon, Pellerin and Scott Young did its speaking on the ice in the third period, scoring three goals.
Pellerin, the game's No. 2 star, set up Young's tying goal at 3 minutes 56 seconds, then sprung Turgeon for a breakaway and the go-ahead goal at 10:43. After Savard tied the score 5-5 with his fourth goal of the night, on a power-play at 12:56, Pellerin scored the winner at 14:50.
Pellerin went hard to the net and inadvertently kicked the puck between the pads of Calgary goalie Freddie Brathwaite on Turgeon's rebound. Referees Kevin Maguire and Dan Marouelli called for a video review, but the goal stood because Brathwaite actually had pushed the rebound into Pellerin's skate as the Blues skated hard to the net.
"I didn't give a motion to kick it," Pellerin said. "I just kind of stopped, but I knew it went off my foot. I was waiting to see how they would call it. I could have gone either way, I guess. But I didn't kick it on purpose."
Pellerin, the game's second star, finished with a goal and two assists, all in the third period. Turgeon had two goals, and an assist on the winner. Young, who left the game with a shoulder injury, finished with a goal and two assists.
Pronger had a goal and three assists. Jamal Mayers, playing in place of scratched Lubos Bartecko on the Slovak line with Michal Handzus and Ladislav Nagy, scored the Blues' other goal, his first goal in 23 games.
In addition to No. 1 star Savard, Jeff Shantz scored the other goal for Calgary, which fell to 31-39-10-5 for 77 points.
The Blues improved to 51-18-11-0 for 113 points, a franchise record in the atypical year.