Looks like Blais back in lineup tonight for Blues

After two games in the NHL’s doghouse, it looks like Sammy Blais will return to the Blues lineup tonight against San Jose.

“I still haven’t made that decision, but I’m leaning towards,” coach Craig Berube said late Wednesday morning. “It could happen.”

If that’s the case, it looks like veteran forward Kyle Clifford will be a healthy scratch, with Blais sliding into Clifford’s spot on the fourth line with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist. Clifford stayed on the ice very late for extra work after Wednesday’s practice, which is customary for players not suiting up that night.

Blais has completed the two-game suspension he drew for what the NHL deemed an illegal check to the head of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews in the Blues season-opener Jan. 13 at Colorado.

“He’s obviously a physical guy and at the same time he’s really skilled,” Sundqvist said. “Me and Barbs played with him before, so it’s gonna be easy to play with him again. I think that Cliffy has done a great job playing with us, and I’m sure they’re going to swap around a little bit during the season when it’s so tight with so many games. I’m sure (Blais) is excited to be back in the lineup.”

