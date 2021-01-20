 Skip to main content
Looks like Blais back in lineup tonight for Blues
Blues' Blais suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) and St. Louis Blues' Sammy Blais (9) fight during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 JASON FRANSON

After two games in the NHL’s doghouse, it looks like Sammy Blais will return to the Blues lineup tonight against San Jose.

“I still haven’t made that decision, but I’m leaning towards,” coach Craig Berube said late Wednesday morning. “It could happen.”

If that’s the case, it looks like veteran forward Kyle Clifford will be a healthy scratch, with Blais sliding into Clifford’s spot on the fourth line with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist. Clifford stayed on the ice very late for extra work after Wednesday’s practice, which is customary for players not suiting up that night.

Blais has completed the two-game suspension he drew for what the NHL deemed an illegal check to the head of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews in the Blues season-opener Jan. 13 at Colorado.

“He’s obviously a physical guy and at the same time he’s really skilled,” Sundqvist said. “Me and Barbs played with him before, so it’s gonna be easy to play with him again. I think that Cliffy has done a great job playing with us, and I’m sure they’re going to swap around a little bit during the season when it’s so tight with so many games. I’m sure (Blais) is excited to be back in the lineup.”

D looks healthier

After taking a “maintenance day” Monday and Tuesday, defenseman Colton Parayko did a little skating during Wednesday’s morning skate, loosening up before leaving the ice. And Marco Scandella, who took a “maintenance day” Tuesday, got in a full skate Wednesday.

When asked if they were good to go tonight, Berube replied: “Yes, I believe they are.”

The Blues held an optional skate, so the team did no line rushes. But most of the roster was on the ice at Enterprise _ 18 skaters and both goalies.

“It’s an 8 o’clock game, too, so it’s a little bit longer of a day,” Berube said. “I just wanted to give the guys the option to do what they need to do to be prepared.”

Projected Blues lineup

Forwards

Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron

Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou

Hoffman-Thomas-Bozak

Blais-Barbashev-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Krug-Parayko

Scandella-Faulk

Dunn-Gunnarsson

Goalie

Binnington

Projected Sharks Lineup

Forwards

Meier-Couture-Labanc

Leonard-Hertl-Kane

Donato-Gambrell-Nieto

Sorensen-Marleau-Noesen

Defensemen

Vlasic-Karlsson

Ferraro-Burns

Knyzhov-Simek

Goalie

Jones

Blue notes

There has been no announcement by the team, but according to CapFriendly.com, defenseman Jake Walman was sent back to the team’s taxi squad Wednesday after spending three days on the active roster.

Mike Hoffman will be seeking to extend his Enterprise Center goal streak to three games tonight. Granted, the first goal came as a member of the Florida Panthers on Feb. 9, 2020 in what was the last game played here prior to last season’s pandemic pause.

Ryan O’Reilly’s next assist will give him 100 as a member of the Blues.

After going with Devan Dubnyk on Monday, another veteran _ Martin Jones _ is scheduled to start in goal for San Jose tonight.

