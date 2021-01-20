Looks like Blais back in lineup tonight for Blues

After two games in the NHL’s doghouse, it looks like Sammy Blais will return to the Blues lineup tonight against San Jose.
“I still haven’t made that decision, but I’m leaning towards,” coach Craig Berube said late Wednesday morning. “It could happen.”
If that’s the case, it looks like veteran forward Kyle Clifford will be a healthy scratch, with Blais sliding into Clifford’s spot on the fourth line with Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist. Clifford stayed on the ice very late for extra work after Wednesday’s practice, which is customary for players not suiting up that night.
Blais has completed the two-game suspension he drew for what the NHL deemed an illegal check to the head of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews in the Blues season-opener Jan. 13 at Colorado.
“He’s obviously a physical guy and at the same time he’s really skilled,” Sundqvist said. “Me and Barbs played with him before, so it’s gonna be easy to play with him again. I think that Cliffy has done a great job playing with us, and I’m sure they’re going to swap around a little bit during the season when it’s so tight with so many games. I’m sure (Blais) is excited to be back in the lineup.”
D looks healthier
After taking a “maintenance day” Monday and Tuesday, defenseman Colton Parayko did a little skating during Wednesday’s morning skate, loosening up before leaving the ice. And Marco Scandella, who took a “maintenance day” Tuesday, got in a full skate Wednesday.
When asked if they were good to go tonight, Berube replied: “Yes, I believe they are.”
The Blues held an optional skate, so the team did no line rushes. But most of the roster was on the ice at Enterprise _ 18 skaters and both goalies.
“It’s an 8 o’clock game, too, so it’s a little bit longer of a day,” Berube said. “I just wanted to give the guys the option to do what they need to do to be prepared.”
Projected Blues lineup
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Bozak
Blais-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Gunnarsson
Goalie
Binnington
Projected Sharks Lineup
Forwards
Meier-Couture-Labanc
Leonard-Hertl-Kane
Donato-Gambrell-Nieto
Sorensen-Marleau-Noesen
Defensemen
Vlasic-Karlsson
Ferraro-Burns
Knyzhov-Simek
Goalie
Jones
Blue notes
There has been no announcement by the team, but according to CapFriendly.com, defenseman Jake Walman was sent back to the team’s taxi squad Wednesday after spending three days on the active roster.
Mike Hoffman will be seeking to extend his Enterprise Center goal streak to three games tonight. Granted, the first goal came as a member of the Florida Panthers on Feb. 9, 2020 in what was the last game played here prior to last season’s pandemic pause.
Ryan O’Reilly’s next assist will give him 100 as a member of the Blues.
After going with Devan Dubnyk on Monday, another veteran _ Martin Jones _ is scheduled to start in goal for San Jose tonight.