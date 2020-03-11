Looks like Tarasenko return could be next week's road trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Looks like the Blues are targeting next week’s road trip for the return of forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the lineup.
Tarasenko did not accompany the team to Anaheim for Wednesday’s game with the Ducks. And coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko will not play this weekend — when the Blues play San Jose on Friday and Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.
But after those games, the Blues go on their last long trip of the season — four games over eight days: March 17 at Philadelphia, March 19 at Carolina, March 21 at Florida and March 24 at Washington.
Could Tarasenko return on that trip?
“Possibly,” Berube said. “He’s getting real close. His tests are really good. Conditioning test he had is really good. So he’s in a real good spot right now and he’s real close.”
Tarasenko is in the final stages of rehab/recovery from left shoulder surgery, an injury he sustained in the Blues’ Oct. 24 game against the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center. So at most, that would give Tarasenko nine regular season games before the playoffs.
Troy Brouwer was waived Tuesday and cleared waivers Wednesday. This time, Brouwer may actually report to San Antonio because the Blues won’t have the salary cap space for him once Tarasenko returns. Brouwer was put on waivers to make the Blues cap compliant for Tarasenko’s return.
“That’s all it was,” Berube said.
ALLEN STARTS
Jake Allen started the Feb. 11 game here that was postponed a little over 12 minutes into the first period after Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench due to a cardiac episode. But that has nothing to do with why he’s starting Wednesday’s makeup game against the Ducks at Honda Center.
“No,” Berube said. “We’re in a rotation mode right now, so Jake’s going tonight.”
Allen is 7-3-1 over his career against the Ducks, with a 1.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.
This season, Allen has a record of 11-6-3. His 2.20 GAA ranks second in the NHL among goalies with more than 12 appearances. His save percentage of .925 ranks fourth among those with more than 12 games played.
NO BOZAK/REVAMPED 3RD LINE
Tyler Bozak did not make the trip to Anaheim; his wife is expecting a child.
“We left him behind, just in case,” Berube said. “Long way to go of travel for him to get there.”
Without Bozak, Berube has concocted a third line of Zach Sanford-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou for the Anaheim game.
“It’s a young line,” Berube said. “I think young guys tend to want to play with each other.”
Thomas is 20 years old; Kyrou, 21; and Sanford, 25.
“I know Sanford, he likes playing with Thomas,” Berube said. “Thomas and Kyrou have a good relationship together, that’s going back a few years.”
(They were considered the twin jewels of the Blues’ prospect system a couple, three years ago.)
“So we’ll see what happens,” Berube continued. “Looking for some goal production with all the lines. Moving around a player here and there. Just trying to find some chemistry and consistency with the goal scoring. That’s kind of what I’m doing.”
Kyrou has opened a game on a line with Thomas on just two occasions this season — both against Nashville in back-to-back games played between the teams on Feb. 15-16. It will be the first time Sanford opens a game with Kyrou. Sanford has played on a line with Thomas 15 times, most recently with David Perron as the right winger.
TWEAKS ON ‘D’
For only the second time in 18 games, Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch as Robert Bortuzzo draws into the lineup on defense. It has nothing to do with anything, Berube said, other than he wants to give both players time in the lineup.
“Rotation,” Berube said. “I want to keep guys going. Borts went in there, he scored us a nice goal (Sunday against Chicago).”
But Bortuzzo hasn’t played in the two games since that goal as Justin Faulk returned from what was believed to be a back issue.
“So it’s just a little bit of a rotation that’s all,” Berube said. “They’ve all played well and they’re all deserving to play.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Steen
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Kyrou
MacEachern-Sundqvist-Barbashev
Defensemen:
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie:
Allen
PROJECTED DUCKS LINEUP
Forwards:
Milano-Getzlaf-Heinen
Rakell-Henrique-Silfverberg
Jones-Steel-Sherwood
Deslauriers-Backes-Rowney
Defensemen:
Manson-Irwin
Larsson-Del Zotto
Djoos-Hakanpaa
Goalie:
Gibson