Looks like Tarasenko return could be next week's road trip

Thomas is 20 years old; Kyrou, 21; and Sanford, 25.

“I know Sanford, he likes playing with Thomas,” Berube said. “Thomas and Kyrou have a good relationship together, that’s going back a few years.”

(They were considered the twin jewels of the Blues’ prospect system a couple, three years ago.)

“So we’ll see what happens,” Berube continued. “Looking for some goal production with all the lines. Moving around a player here and there. Just trying to find some chemistry and consistency with the goal scoring. That’s kind of what I’m doing.”

Kyrou has opened a game on a line with Thomas on just two occasions this season — both against Nashville in back-to-back games played between the teams on Feb. 15-16. It will be the first time Sanford opens a game with Kyrou. Sanford has played on a line with Thomas 15 times, most recently with David Perron as the right winger.

TWEAKS ON ‘D’

For only the second time in 18 games, Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch as Robert Bortuzzo draws into the lineup on defense. It has nothing to do with anything, Berube said, other than he wants to give both players time in the lineup.