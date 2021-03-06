Looks like tonight's the night for Tarasenko's return

LOS ANGELES _ Looks like tonight’s the night for Vladimir Tarasenko. His first game back in the Blues’ lineup following shoulder surgery in September.
Tarasenko’s wife Yana broke the news this morning on her certified Instagram account.
It read in part: “First game after recovering. Important day for our family. No rumors, no experts claimed that ‘nothing is gonna be the same’ could make us question Vladi’s comeback. And here we are!”
The Blues have made no official announcement as of yet. Coach Craig Berube is scheduled to meet with reporters via Zoom 90 minutes before Saturday’s 8 p.m. (Central) contest with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
On more than one occasion recently, Berube has indicated that the plan was to play Tarasenko at some point during the team’s six-game California road trip. There are only two games left on the trip: tonight’s contest with the Kings and Monday in San Jose.
Following Tuesday’s practice in Anaheim, Berube said: “He’s not gonna get more ready than he is now. He needs to play games. He’s done everything. He’s worked out hard. He’s trained. He’s in good shape. He’s practiced hard.
“He’s done all that stuff, but it’s about playing games now.”
After the team’s morning skate Friday, Berube said the team has had a specific date in mind for Tarasenko’s return all along, but wasn’t sharing it.
It would be fitting if his return came against the Kings. It was a game in St. Louis against the Kings on Oct. 24, 2019 that resulted in a shoulder injury that led to his second and third surgeries.
With a little over six minutes to play in the opening period that night, Tarasenko attempted to break free from a couple of Kings defenders on a breakaway. But Kings defenseman Sean Walker got tangled up with Tarasenko and got up under his left shoulder as Tarasenko was attempting to separate from the contact.
Tarasenko didn’t wince in pain, but did grab his upper chest area underneath the shoulder before skating off the ice. He did not return to the game, and within a few days underwent shoulder surgery.
Following that surgery, he was about to return to the lineup when the 2019-20 NHL season went on pause March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tarasenko finally returned for four games in the Edmonton “bubble” in August once play resumed under an expanded playoff format. He played two game in the Blues’ series against Vancouver, but experienced more shoulder issues and was sent back to St. Louis for further evaluation, resulting in the third surgery _ and the most recent _ surgery.
The first of Tarasenko’s shoulder surgeries took place after the 2017-18 season.
So the Blues have gotten used to playing, and playing well, without him. Prior to their postseason flop in Edmonton, they had the best record in the Western Conference during the ’19-20 regular season. They averaged 3.14 goals per game, their highest regular-season average since the 1994-95 season.
Even this year they are averaging 3.21 goals per game and doing reasonably well in the standings with a 14-8-2 record. But you can always use another goal scorer, particularly with all the players currently out with injuries. And Tarasenko is one of the game’s best _ averaging 36.5 goals per season from 2014-15 through the 2018-19 season.
“Obviously we know what he can do and what he can bring to our lineup,” teammate Brayden Schenn said Friday. “He can really put us to that next level, just how teams defend him or people are aware of him when he’s on the ice.
“He’s able to change a game with a flick of the wrist. He has one of the best shots in the game.”
But Schenn and the rest of the Blues are aware it may take some time for Tarasenko to get up to speed. Those four contests last summer in Edmonton are the only ones he’s played in 16 ½ months.
“We’re hoping he gets back and he’s the old Vladi,” general manager Doug Armstrong said Monday. “But we also know that Rome was not built in a day and we need him to be as good as he can be as quick as he can be, but we can’t think that he’s going to be the savior and everyone else can exhale.”
Based on practice lines, it looks like Tarasenko will replace Nathan Walker on a line with Schenn and David Perron.