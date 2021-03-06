Looks like tonight's the night for Tarasenko's return

Even this year they are averaging 3.21 goals per game and doing reasonably well in the standings with a 14-8-2 record. But you can always use another goal scorer, particularly with all the players currently out with injuries. And Tarasenko is one of the game’s best _ averaging 36.5 goals per season from 2014-15 through the 2018-19 season.

“Obviously we know what he can do and what he can bring to our lineup,” teammate Brayden Schenn said Friday. “He can really put us to that next level, just how teams defend him or people are aware of him when he’s on the ice.

“He’s able to change a game with a flick of the wrist. He has one of the best shots in the game.”

But Schenn and the rest of the Blues are aware it may take some time for Tarasenko to get up to speed. Those four contests last summer in Edmonton are the only ones he’s played in 16 ½ months.

“We’re hoping he gets back and he’s the old Vladi,” general manager Doug Armstrong said Monday. “But we also know that Rome was not built in a day and we need him to be as good as he can be as quick as he can be, but we can’t think that he’s going to be the savior and everyone else can exhale.”