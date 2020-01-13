Lost weekend for Blues' AHL team; Husso allows 10 goals on 45 shots

It was a lost weekend in San Antonio. The Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate played three home games over the weekend — and lost all three.

The Rampage fell 5-2 to the Chicago Wolves on Friday, with Austin Poganski scoring both goals for the Rampage — his fourth and fifth of the season. Poganski played one game with the Blues, on Dec. 10 against Buffalo.

On Saturday, again against the Wolves, the Rampage lost 4-2. Derrick Pouliot, who appeared in two games for the Blues just after Thanksgiving, scored his sixth goal and Jordan Nolan scored his fifth of the season.

On Sunday, against the Toronto Marlies, the only San Antonio goal in a 6-1 loss was scored by Mike Vecchione. It was his team-leading 17th of the season.

Goalie Ville Husso was replaced after two periods Sunday after allowing five goals on 23 shots. Husso also was in goal Friday, allowing five goals on 22 shots.

The Rampage (13-17-9) are 3-6-3 over their last 12 home games.

Bluenotes

• With his two assists Saturday, Brayden Schenn reached 100 assists in his two-plus seasons with the Blues.