MacEachern agrees to two-year deal with Blues

For the third day in a row, the Blues have signed a player to a contract extension. At this rate, general manager Doug Armstrong will be done with his offseason roster-shaping before hockey resumes.

Forward Mackenzie MacEachern has agreed to a two-year contract worth $900,000 per season, the Blues announced Friday afternoon. It’s a one-way deal, meaning MacEachern makes the same amount of money whether he’s with the Blues or in the American Hockey League.

The Blues agreed to terms with defenseman Marco Scandella on Thursday and forward Sammy Blais on Wednesday.

MacEachern had seven goals and three assists in 51 games for the Blues this season when play was paused March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s pretty good production for someone who averaged a modest 8 minutes 57 seconds of ice time playing wing on the Blues’ fourth line.

MacEachern, 26, was a third-round draft pick (No. 67 overall) by the Blues in 2012. His only other NHL experience came during the Blues’ Stanley Cup season, when he appeared in 29 games with three goals and two assists. He did not appear in any playoff games.

He’s making $750,000 this year, and would’ve been an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent after this season prior to the extension.