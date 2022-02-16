'Maintenance' days for Blues' Kryou and Barbashev in Montreal

MONTREAL – The Blues had a full practice Wednesday at Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens. But two of their more productive forwards — Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev — were not on the ice.

Coach Craig Berube termed it a maintenance day for both players, meaning they were resting relatively minor bumps and bruises.

“They’ll be fine tomorrow,” Berube said, referring to Thursday’s game against the Canadiens. “I don’t expect them not to play.”

In the case of Barbashev, he had some soreness after blocking a shot with his ankle late in the second period of Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Ottawa and limping off the ice. Barbashev quickly walked it off in the tunnel at Canadian Tire Centre and was back on the bench just a minute or two later.

“He’s tough,” Berube said. “He’s a tough guy. So I expected him to be back.”

Although Barbashev has gone without a point in his last eight games, he remains tied for third on the team in goals (15) and is fifth in points (34). Both are career highs for the 26-year-old forward from Moscow.

When asked if Kyrou’s issue took place in the Ottawa game, Berube replied: “Yes, partially. He’ll be fine.”

Kyrou is tied for the team lead with 18 goals and is second in points (42).

Line dancing

Although the Blues didn’t have line rushes during Wednesday’s practice, their drill work provided a look at what probably will be their lines against the Canadiens.

Berube had Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-David Perron working together as one line, which is how the Blues finished the game against Ottawa.

The Robert Thomas line remained unchanged, with Pavel Buchnevich at left wing and Vladimir Tarasenko on the right.

Ditto for the fourth line, with Dakota Joshua at center flanked by Klim Kostiin and Oskar Sundqvist.

Without Barbashev and Kyrou, Tyler Bozak and Logan Brown -- who have been healthy scratches lately -- joined Brayden Schenn on a line in practice.

Blueline business

Berube said he still hopes defenseman Marco Scandella (lower-body injury) can play during this road trip.

“I think he’ll skate tomorrow,” Berube said. “So we’ll see tomorrow, and we’ll know more after he skates.”

Meanwhile, rookie defensemen Scott Perunovich (upper-body injury) will get some much-needed work during a conditioning stint with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

“He needs to practice to play,” Berube said. “And we’re not home right now, so it’s hard to practice on your own. He needs to go down there and practice, and hopefully he can get back to playing here soon.”

Blue notes

• Buchnevich’s three assists against Ottawa tied his career high, achieved twice previously with the New York Rangers.

• Colton Parayko was plus-1 against Ottawa, marking the third consecutive game he has been a plus-player – which is a season best.

• The Blues have outshot opponents 67-36 over the past two games. They had 70 shot attempts against Ottawa (a figure which includes blocked shots and shots that missed the net), which tied for their second-highest total of the season.

