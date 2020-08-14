Media Views: Kerber's 'wear a mask' edict on the air creates a stir

It began as a simple, or so he thought, public health request.
“Wear a mask,” Blues radio play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber implored listeners on a recent broadcast.
But that remark, sensible and innocuous to some during the coronavirus pandemic, rattled other listeners with the force of a slap shot fired by Al MacInnis in his prime. Such is life in America 2020, when how individuals conduct themselves during the nation’s first such major health crisis in a century has become highly political. Kerber certainly has found that out.
“It got to be a heck of a battle over the course of a week or so,” Kerber said.
Here is a sampling of some of the responses he received on Twitter, which have been edited for punctuation and grammar.
• I’ll “never listen again.”
• “I do wear a mask when I’m told. I just don’t need your lecture in a Blues game.”
• “How’s the weather up there on your high horse?”
• “Your comments are at best willfully ignorant, at worst, part of the scam. Sports are a release from all that. Respect your audience. All of us.”
• “Were you wearing a mask while you lectured us? It didn’t sound like it, Commie.”
Kerber is more than an announcer, he also is the Blues’ vice president for broadcasting. And he remains adamant about his stand, in an interview with the Post-Dispatch and also in follow-up commentary on the air.
“It fired me up,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “I’m not backing down. I believe in this fully.”
So much so that during the Blues’ game on Sunday he asked partner Joey Vitale to bring up the topic during the “hockey halftime” segment that airs midway through the second period of their broadcasts. That usually focuses on Vitale analyzing the game to that point. Not this time.
“I heard you fired some people up about a mask comment the other day,” Vitale said, setting up his colleague.
Kerber was off and running: “Remember when I said to everybody, ‘Just quit with the excuses — wear a mask?’ Some people apparently are a little delicate. They didn’t like the fact I said that during a hockey game. Some felt that it just wasn’t the place for it. First off, to those responding that way on Twitter — I don’t care.”
He said his directive has nothing to do with politics, that he just wants things to return to normal as soon as possible and have fans in the stands at Blues games next season. Therefore, he is stressing the importance of health officials’ guidelines for hand washing and social distancing in addition to wearing a mask.
“We’re going to keep saying this,” he said on the air. “. . . So for those who are offended, toughen up. This is about the responsibility to do what’s right to get everybody back to where we want to get them. That’s why we keep harping it. . . . It’s not a political statement in any way. If people think it is, grow up.”
The Blues are playing their games in Edmonton, Alberta, where all the NHL’s Western Conference postseason contests are being held. Because of the pandemic Kerber and Vitale are calling the games via television monitors at the team’s practice facility, in Maryland Heights, and that set-up sowed the seed for Kerber’s commentaries.
He reacted to a picture on TV showing someone wearing a mask that did not cover the nose, and Kerber said he intended for his initial remark on the topic to be somewhat humorous. He recalled saying, “It’s amazing how grown people have been able to get to where they are in life (but can’t) figure out how to put a mask on properly.”
His mask comments grew from there and social media weighed in quickly, with Kerber telling the Post-Dispatch that the responses he has received have been overwhelmingly positive.
“But the negative ones grab attention,” he said.
They certainly do, and Kerber fired back at those making disparaging remarks.
“Have you looked at sports?” he rhetorically asks of his detractors because virus concerns have led to events being played without fans, many held in “bubble” settings — and one team, the Cardinals, being shut down from playing for more than two weeks. “So you’re going to try to tell me you’re not aware of what’s going on while watching sports?”
Kerber again took exception to those who think he merely should stick to talking about what takes place on the ice, reiterating to the Post-Dispatch that the matter is too important for him to be concerned about ruffling feathers.
“You’re a (hockey) broadcaster, so you shouldn’t weigh in on anything else in life?” he asked. “I don’t care if you get mad at me. Just wear a mask. Kids in children’s hospitals are wearing masks and not crying about it. Give me a break.
“Again, this is not a political statement on my part in any way. ... It’s about health situations and adult behavior. It’s what we need to do as responsible people. Some people who gripe about wearing masks are the same people who complain about places being shut down. People have to use their heads.”
