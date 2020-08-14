Media Views: Kerber's 'wear a mask' edict on the air creates a stir

Kerber is more than an announcer, he also is the Blues’ vice president for broadcasting. And he remains adamant about his stand, in an interview with the Post-Dispatch and also in follow-up commentary on the air.

“It fired me up,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “I’m not backing down. I believe in this fully.”

So much so that during the Blues’ game on Sunday he asked partner Joey Vitale to bring up the topic during the “hockey halftime” segment that airs midway through the second period of their broadcasts. That usually focuses on Vitale analyzing the game to that point. Not this time.

“I heard you fired some people up about a mask comment the other day,” Vitale said, setting up his colleague.

Kerber was off and running: “Remember when I said to everybody, ‘Just quit with the excuses — wear a mask?’ Some people apparently are a little delicate. They didn’t like the fact I said that during a hockey game. Some felt that it just wasn’t the place for it. First off, to those responding that way on Twitter — I don’t care.”