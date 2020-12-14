 Skip to main content
Miller named Blues assistant GM
The Blues have promoted from within to fill their vacant assistant general manager post.

Ryan Miller, 36, has been moved up to the assistant GM post, the team announced Monday.

Miller replaces Bill Armstrong, who left in September to become general manager of the Arizona Coyotes.

Not to be confused with the former Blues goalie of the same name, Miller had been the team’s director of hockey operations since 2018, dealing mainly with contract negotiations, and all issues related to the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement.

He joined the Blues in 2010 after working previously with the KO Sports Agency in Denver.

