Missed chances lead to a 4-2 loss in Detroit for Blues

DETROIT — The Blues undoubtedly will spend Thanksgiving Eve dreaming about the chances they had against goalie Alex Nedeljkovic of the Detroit Red Wings. Or more likely — nightmares. The Blues had never seen him before Wednesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena, at least not in the NHL.

They’d probably don’t wish to see him again, or at least any time soon. What’s better than a Grade A chance? Maybe Grade AA?

Whatever. The Blues had buckets of them in Wednesday's 4-2 loss. And they had all kinds of zone time. There were significant stretches where the Blues looked like they were on the power play — even when they weren’t on one of their three power plays.

But in a 3-goal league — you know, score three times and you have a pretty good chance of winning, or at least getting a point — they just couldn’t get that third goal.

The sequence of all sequences for the Detroit goalie came with 13 minutes left in the third period, when Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola came uncontested down the left wing and ripped a shot that didn’t get past Nedeljkovic but caromed out to Marco Scandella on the other side for a wicked one-timer. It had goal written all over it, but Nedeljkovic somehow slid over and got an arm on it.