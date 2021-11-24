Missed chances lead to a 4-2 loss in Detroit for Blues

DETROIT — The Blues undoubtedly will spend Thanksgiving Eve dreaming about the chances they had against goalie Alex Nedeljkovic of the Detroit Red Wings. Or more likely — nightmares. The Blues had never seen him before Wednesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena, at least not in the NHL.
They’d probably don’t wish to see him again, or at least any time soon. What’s better than a Grade A chance? Maybe Grade AA?
Whatever. The Blues had buckets of them in Wednesday's 4-2 loss. And they had all kinds of zone time. There were significant stretches where the Blues looked like they were on the power play — even when they weren’t on one of their three power plays.
But in a 3-goal league — you know, score three times and you have a pretty good chance of winning, or at least getting a point — they just couldn’t get that third goal.
The sequence of all sequences for the Detroit goalie came with 13 minutes left in the third period, when Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola came uncontested down the left wing and ripped a shot that didn’t get past Nedeljkovic but caromed out to Marco Scandella on the other side for a wicked one-timer. It had goal written all over it, but Nedeljkovic somehow slid over and got an arm on it.
Pavel Buchnevich’s fifth goal of the season gave the Blues a power play goal in eight of their last nine games and staked the visitors to a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period.
Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen had been sent off for slashing David Perron, knocking Perron’s stick to the ice in the process. Brandon Saad got the sequence started by driving the net. From behind the goal, Jordan Kyrou found Buchnevich in the near slot with Buchnevich beating Nedeljkovic glove side.
No problem, right? But Nedeljkovic, who had played his entire career with Carolina prior to this season, proved to be exceptionally stubborn in what was a frustrating 4-2 loss by the Blues.
They fell to 10-7-2 on the season. Detroit even its record at 9-9-3, but are 6-2-2 at home.
These Red Wings are young and fast, and they tied the game at 1-1 just 2 ½ minutes later when 19-year-old Lucas Raymond got behind the St. Louis defense for a breakaway and beat Ville Husso – who was making his third start of the season in goal.
It was the eighth goal of the season for Raymond, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2020 who leads all NHL rookies in scoring with 20 points. Two months ago, Raymond scored twice on Blues prospect Colten Ellis in the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
The Blues outshot Detroit 11-3 in the second period and had lots of good-to-great chances. But the Red Wings accounted for the only goal by Dylan Larkin – his 10th of the season – to take a 2-1 lead at the 7:45 mark of the period. Marco Scandella couldn’t control a puck net front that went to Larkin, who buried it.
Former Blue Robby Fabbri, playing for the first time against his former team, had an assist on the goal.
Kyrou from the left circle, and Oskar Sundqvist twice at the net front had Grade A chances in the opening minutes of the period. Near the end of the period, Ryan O’Reilly had a mini-breakaway but Nedeljkovic made a nifty glove save.
But the save of the period came by Husso, a skate save to rob Filip Zadina, who for an instant had half the net open.
Early in the third period, Perron tied the game at 2-2, with a tight-angle shot that ended his 13-game goal drought. But Adam Erne scored what proved to be the game winner, sneaking one past Husso at the 4:38 mark of the period.
The Blues applied tons of pressure the rest of the period, but Fabbri applied the dagger with an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining.