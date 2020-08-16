Mistakes costly for Blues in 2-2 tie with Canucks after 2

EDMONTON, Alberta _ On 11 occasions during the regular season, the Blues were penalized for having too many men on the ice. It happened for the second time in the Edmonton bubble Sunday, and Vancouver’s potent power play made them pay to snap a scoreless tie.
The penalty was really obvious, and it sure looked like Sammy Blais was the offender. It came just 35 seconds into the period and the Canucks needed just 34 seconds to take the lead. Hard to explain this one since the Blues were on the penalty kill. But somehow J.T. Miller got behind the defense for a breakaway and beat Jake Allen for the score.
But the Blues kept the pressure up on offense, getting a lot of net front traffic. They tied the game at 1-all at the 8:16 mark of the second, when Robert Thomas won a puck battle on the left wall, then sent a cross-ice pass to Justin Faulk who caught the Vancouver defense napping by swooping in backdoor for a goal. It was his first of the postseason and his first since Feb. 25 of the regular season.
Most of the momentum belonged to the Blues, who were aggressive getting up the ice. It paid off when Ryan O’Reilly fed David Perron, steaming down left wing. Perron beat Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom from a tight angle and with just 1:58 left in the period, the Blues had a 2-1 lead _ their first lead of the series.
The lead didn’t last for long. Marco Scandella and Colton Parayko played “I got it, you take it” on a loose puck in the back end. They bumped into each other allowing Elias Pettersson to swoop in for the puck and beat Allen for a game-tying goal at 2-2 with 1:21 left in the period.
For the first time in this series, the Blues held Vancouver off the scoreboard in a scoreless first period. The Canucks had scored at least one goal in all six periods in the first two games of the series, plus in overtime in Game 2.
Even though the Blues didn’t get their first shot on goal until 8:38 had elapsed in the opening period, they ended up outshooting the Canucks 11-8 and had the better chances as well.
Jacob de la Rose, drawing into the fourth line Sunday, may have had the best look, but his rebound attempt from nine feet out when high and missed the net with 5:18 left in the period.
Allen got the start in goal, which was pretty much expected after Jordan Binnington’s recent struggles. Allen was solid in the first period but wasn’t severely tested.
The Blues were minus both alternate captains, with Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen out of the lineup, apparently with minor injuries That created an opening for Jordan Kyrou to play in the first bona fide playoff game of his NHL career. Yes, he played in the second round-robin game against Vegas on Aug. 6, but this was his first time in an elimination series.
