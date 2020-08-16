Mistakes costly for Blues in 2-2 tie with Canucks after 2

EDMONTON, Alberta _ On 11 occasions during the regular season, the Blues were penalized for having too many men on the ice. It happened for the second time in the Edmonton bubble Sunday, and Vancouver’s potent power play made them pay to snap a scoreless tie.

The penalty was really obvious, and it sure looked like Sammy Blais was the offender. It came just 35 seconds into the period and the Canucks needed just 34 seconds to take the lead. Hard to explain this one since the Blues were on the penalty kill. But somehow J.T. Miller got behind the defense for a breakaway and beat Jake Allen for the score.

But the Blues kept the pressure up on offense, getting a lot of net front traffic. They tied the game at 1-all at the 8:16 mark of the second, when Robert Thomas won a puck battle on the left wall, then sent a cross-ice pass to Justin Faulk who caught the Vancouver defense napping by swooping in backdoor for a goal. It was his first of the postseason and his first since Feb. 25 of the regular season.

Most of the momentum belonged to the Blues, who were aggressive getting up the ice. It paid off when Ryan O’Reilly fed David Perron, steaming down left wing. Perron beat Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom from a tight angle and with just 1:58 left in the period, the Blues had a 2-1 lead _ their first lead of the series.