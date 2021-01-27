More fans will be allowed for Blues hockey at Enterprise

LAS VEGAS — Here come the fans. Well, at least more of them.
In cooperation with city health and governmental authorities, the Blues will allow 1,400 fans into Enterprise Center starting with the team’s next homestand, which begins Feb. 2 against the Arizona Coyotes.
During the team’s first four home games of the season, only 300 spectators were allowed in Enterprise and they were all frontline workers or relatives of players and team employees. Those were free tickets, and that group will continue to be accommodated at upcoming games.
But for the first time, the Blues will sell tickets to season-ticket holders — about 1,100 if you do the math to reach the 1,400 limit.
"Our team looks forward to bringing fans back to enjoy Blues hockey with us in person when we return home," said Chris Zimmerman, Blues president of business operations/CEO in a statement. "Through the partnership with local health officials and the continued compliance of safety protocols by all members of our team and staff, this marks an important step in responsibly returning our dedicated fans to Enterprise Center. We can't wait to see and hear more of them back in the stands."
If things go well in terms of COVID-19, the number of fans allowed in the stands could increase in the future. If they don’t, the number could stay at 1,400 or in theory be reduced below that number.
Tickets for the four games on the next homestand — Feb. 2 and 4 against Arizona and Feb. 6 and 7 against Colorado — will become available starting Thursday.
Access to this presale will be determined by tenure of season-ticket holders, contract length and plan type. Season-ticket holders will not get the same seats they held pre-pandemic.
Among the health and safety precautions at Enterprise: tickets are mobile only; no bags are allowed; spectators must wear masks at all times; and Enterprise will be cash-free.
Fans will be seated in pods of two to four.