More 'midnight hockey' for Blues fans in Game 5

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Blues’ stirring 3-2 overtime victory Sunday over the Vancouver Canucks meant there will be at minimum a Game 5 in this best-of-seven playoff series.

The “reward” for Blues fans is more midnight hockey. The NHL has announced the starting times for all four of Wednesday’s contests league-wide, and for the fourth time in five games, the Blues have a 9:30 p.m. (Central) start.

That left many Blues fans who have jobs to get to work each morning unhappy, and wondering if the league is showing favoritism to the Vancouver market over the home market of the defending Stanley Cup champions.

"As you probably know, the scheduling process is complicated and involves consideration of a myriad of factors," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Post-Dispatch via email.

"Obviously, there is no 'favoritism' toward any one market over another, but our national rights holders are certainly motivated to maximize ratings, and that does factor into decisions that are made.

"From a purely competitive standpoint, it’s the same for both teams, and given that all games are being played in a single location, it’s more likely considered a favorable time slot by teams and players in terms of their normal routines."