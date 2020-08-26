More surgery for Tarasenko; 20 percent of Blues roster had COVID-19

The news wasn’t good Wednesday on Vladimir Tarasenko and his injured left shoulder. And the COVID-19 cases on the team affected the Blues more than initially realized.
Those were the double-jolts of news Wednesday from general manager Doug Armstrong's end of season media session.
Tarasenko will need additional surgery on the shoulder and will be sidelined at least five months, Armstrong said via Zoom call.
“He’s gonna go back in and have more surgery next week,” Armstrong said. “It’s serious in the sense that he won’t be with us and he won’t be re-evaluated for five months after the day of surgery.”
Tarasenko’s first surgery on the shoulder took place in April 2018, just a few days after the Blues’ season ended. The second surgery occurred on Oct. 29, 2019, or 10 months ago.
“That surgery didn’t ‘take’ the way that we had hoped,” Armstrong said. “It wasn’t successful.”
So now, with a third surgery looming, the possibility exists that this could be a chronic problem for Tarasenko and he might not be able to return to the form that has made him one of the league’s top goal scorers.
“As I said, it’s the third surgery,” Armstrong said. “We’re hoping it gets back to the level that he was at before. I’m not concerned about the work ethic and the approach he’s gonna take to putting himself in a great spot. But time is gonna tell on how quickly, and the impact he can have when he gets back.
“I think he can have the same impact as before. But it’s really irrelevant what I think or what I feel. It’s gonna be how he does when he gets back”
The other most newsworthy item from Armstrong concerned COVID-19 and the Blues. When asked for reasons why the team didn’t click in the Edmonton bubble, Armstrong said that one-fifth of the squad had tested positive for the coronavirus at some point before the team left for Edmonton on July 19.
“Of our regular players I think we had like 20 percent of those guys that had COVID at some point,” Armstrong said. “The mindset was always to be competitive and to play hard, but they had a lot going on around them. I think four or five guys just had babies or were going to have babies.
“The information on the COVID was changing every day on who it was going to affect — you know, older people, younger people, babies. And it took us a while . . . I thought we got the most comfortable when we finally got to Edmonton. I don’t think we were comfortable leading into Edmonton. And I think that showed early on in our first couple weeks there.”
Depending on whether you’re counting 20 or 25 Blues as “regular players,” that would mean four or five players had the virus. The Post-Dispatch reported on July 5 that four Blues players had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Armstrong said Wednesday that none of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic. As a result their fitness and conditioning levels were affected.
“When they were quarantining, they couldn’t go to the gym, they couldn’t do certain things,” Armstrong said. “It affected each of the players differently. Some lost a considerable amount of weight. They all felt some form of a symptom. It wasn’t that they had it and they didn’t feel anything.”
