More surgery for Tarasenko; 20 percent of Blues roster had COVID-19

“I think he can have the same impact as before. But it’s really irrelevant what I think or what I feel. It’s gonna be how he does when he gets back”

The other most newsworthy item from Armstrong concerned COVID-19 and the Blues. When asked for reasons why the team didn’t click in the Edmonton bubble, Armstrong said that one-fifth of the squad had tested positive for the coronavirus at some point before the team left for Edmonton on July 19.

“Of our regular players I think we had like 20 percent of those guys that had COVID at some point,” Armstrong said. “The mindset was always to be competitive and to play hard, but they had a lot going on around them. I think four or five guys just had babies or were going to have babies.

“The information on the COVID was changing every day on who it was going to affect — you know, older people, younger people, babies. And it took us a while . . . I thought we got the most comfortable when we finally got to Edmonton. I don’t think we were comfortable leading into Edmonton. And I think that showed early on in our first couple weeks there.”