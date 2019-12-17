You are the owner of this article.
A milestone and a day off for Blues' Binnington
Blues take on Colorado Avalanche

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington watches a puck sail past his head and hit the post during the second period of the St. Louis Blues game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, already in some elite company with his rookie season, moved into some more with his win over Colorado on Monday.

On Tuesday, he got the day off.

Binnington became just the sixth goalie in NHL history to get his 40th win prior to his 60th career game. Binnington got there in 59 games, matching the total needed by Ken Dryden and Frederik Anderson. Bill Durnan of Montreal did it the quickest, needing only 53 games after starting in 1943-44. Frank Brimsek of Boston, who broke in 1938-39, did it in 56 and Pete Peeters of Philadelphia, who got his first win in 1978-79, did it in 58. Tiny Thompson, who broke in with Boston in 1928-29, did it in 60 games. He was 5-10, by the way. Darren Pang, for comparison purposes, is 5-5.

Binnington was the only Blue who played Monday who wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice at Enterprise Center. Coach Craig Berube said it was a maintenance day and everything was fine.

"He's played a lot," Berube, on his 54th birthday, said. "Give him a day off the ice. He's fine."

Emergency goalie Tyler Stewart helped out at practice. Asked how Stewart, a former college goalie who is on call in case of an emergency, Berube said, "I really didn't watch, so I don't know. He probably did all right."

Ivan Barbashev will miss his second game in a row with an upper-body injury. He wasn't on the ice for the team's practice on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

LINES

As for lines, Jordan Kyrou was back with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford and Troy Brouwer took turns on the fourth line with Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose (though on at least one occasion, it was MacEachern, Brouwer and Sanford). 

The personnel:

Forwards

Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou

Sundqvist-O'Reilly-Perron

Steen-Thomas-Bozak

MacEachern-de la Rose-Brouwer/Sanford

Defensemen

Parayko-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Faulk

Dunn-Bortuzzo

