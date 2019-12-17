A milestone and a day off for Blues' Binnington

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, already in some elite company with his rookie season, moved into some more with his win over Colorado on Monday.

On Tuesday, he got the day off.

Binnington became just the sixth goalie in NHL history to get his 40th win prior to his 60th career game. Binnington got there in 59 games, matching the total needed by Ken Dryden and Frederik Anderson. Bill Durnan of Montreal did it the quickest, needing only 53 games after starting in 1943-44. Frank Brimsek of Boston, who broke in 1938-39, did it in 56 and Pete Peeters of Philadelphia, who got his first win in 1978-79, did it in 58. Tiny Thompson, who broke in with Boston in 1928-29, did it in 60 games. He was 5-10, by the way. Darren Pang, for comparison purposes, is 5-5.

Binnington was the only Blue who played Monday who wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice at Enterprise Center. Coach Craig Berube said it was a maintenance day and everything was fine.

"He's played a lot," Berube, on his 54th birthday, said. "Give him a day off the ice. He's fine."

Emergency goalie Tyler Stewart helped out at practice. Asked how Stewart, a former college goalie who is on call in case of an emergency, Berube said, "I really didn't watch, so I don't know. He probably did all right."