After a week off, Binnington ready to get back in net for Blues

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. -- Jordan Binnington is expected to be back in goal for the Blues on Monday, a week after his most recent start for the team. He said Sunday he's ready to go.
"It should be fun," he said.
After using Binnington extensively at the start of the season, coach Craig Berube saw the need to give his workhorse goalie a break. Backup Jake Allen started the team's past two games, the first time this season he's started back-to-back games and only the second time since January.
Assuming he's in Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, the six days between games will be the longest in-season break between games for the goalie since he took over.
"It's been good," Binnington said. "I feel good. A little active rest this last week. It's good. The boys are playing well, so it's good to see and I'm looking forward to getting back at it."
Does it feel like forever since he played?
"No, I wouldn't say that," he said. "Got to take it how it goes and use the time wisely and prepare the same way.
"When you're on the ice you go hard and you're efficient and when you're off the ice you're getting your rest and recovery and taking care of yourself and all the same old things."
Berube has said that given his choice, Binnington would be out there every day but the goalie said he does see the benefit of rest.
"I think I understand it," he said. "It's a lot of hockey we've played and when you pick your spots in the schedule that work well and Jake's playing great and the team's rolling, we're all playing well so hopefully stick with that and keep building as the year goes and keep adapting as the season comes along."
Allen is third in the league in save percentage at .931 and fourth in goals-against average at 2.19. (Allen's 12 games this season is one over the current league minimum to qualify for leader lists.)
Binnington is at .920 and 2.44.
In his most recent game, on Monday against Colorado, he stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win to improve to 16-6-4.
PERSONNEL FILE
Not surprisingly coming off their 5-2 win in San Jose on Saturday night, the Blues ran the same lines and defensive pairings in practice at the Kings training facility on Sunday. The Blues are expected to have an optional skate Monday morning prior to their final game before the Christmas break.
That would make Zach Sanford, Troy Brouwer and Niko Mikkola the scratches. To even up the numbers, Brouwer donned a gray defenseman's jersey in practice and skated with Mikkola.