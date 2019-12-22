After a week off, Binnington ready to get back in net for Blues

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. -- Jordan Binnington is expected to be back in goal for the Blues on Monday, a week after his most recent start for the team. He said Sunday he's ready to go.

"It should be fun," he said.

After using Binnington extensively at the start of the season, coach Craig Berube saw the need to give his workhorse goalie a break. Backup Jake Allen started the team's past two games, the first time this season he's started back-to-back games and only the second time since January.

Assuming he's in Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, the six days between games will be the longest in-season break between games for the goalie since he took over.

"It's been good," Binnington said. "I feel good. A little active rest this last week. It's good. The boys are playing well, so it's good to see and I'm looking forward to getting back at it."

Does it feel like forever since he played?

"No, I wouldn't say that," he said. "Got to take it how it goes and use the time wisely and prepare the same way.

"When you're on the ice you go hard and you're efficient and when you're off the ice you're getting your rest and recovery and taking care of yourself and all the same old things."