After four losses in a row, Berube changes up everything for Blues

"For sure. I think it's just about dialing in a lot of little things that are going on," Berube said, "and getting back to that team-first mindset that we had. I thought that going into camp and then through camp and out of camp, we had a real good start, I thought there was a real good team concept and guys were doing a lot of little things for each other out there and I just found that slipped a little bit. When you're losing some games where you think you should have won, maybe, and you played pretty well but you didn't find yourself on the winning side of things it's adversity and you've got to deal with it, and last night, I think we didn't do a good enough job dealing with that. I thought we just kind of went through the motions in the game.