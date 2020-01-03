You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
After two losses, Berube throws lines in the mixer
0 comments

After two losses, Berube throws lines in the mixer

Subscribe for 99¢
Kadri, MacKinnon lead Avalanche to 7-3 win over Blues

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) moves the puck past St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

LAS VEGAS _ The lines rolled out by coach Craig Berube on Friday afternoon at the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility were worthy of a double-take.

“Just looking for some response here after two losses,” Berube said following practice. “We’re not happy with what’s going on, so you mix things up a little bit once in a while.”

Here’s how it looked Friday, a day before the Blues close out their three-game road trip with an afternoon game against the Golden Knights:

Schwartz-O’Reilly-Perron

Schenn-Thomas-Bozak

Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev

MacEachern-de la Rose-Sanford

It’s rare, of course, for Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn to be separated. They’ve practically been joined at the hip since Schenn joined the Blues from Philadephia prior to the 2017-18 season.

The newly-formed line of Schenn, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak is an all-center line. They may have to do scissors-paper-rock to decide who takes faceoffs.

And the third line of Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev is basically a reprise of the fourth line from last season that was so successful.

NO PARAKYO

Conspicuous in his absence Friday at practice was defenseman Colton Parayko, one of the most durable of the Blues.

“Maintenance more than anything,” Berube said. “A little bit sore. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Without Parayko, the Blues paired Vince Dunn with Alex Pietrangelo, Jay Bouwmeester with Justin Faulk, and Jake Walman with Robert Bortuzzo.

If Parayko doesn’t play, it would be the NHL debut for Walman.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Blues chosen for NHL All-Star Game
Morning Skate

Three Blues chosen for NHL All-Star Game

Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Binnington selected for event; festivities will be in St. Louis on Jan. 24 and 25; St. Louisan Matthew Tkachuk of Flames also selected; Perron can still get in through Last Man In voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports