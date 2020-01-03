After two losses, Berube throws lines in the mixer

LAS VEGAS _ The lines rolled out by coach Craig Berube on Friday afternoon at the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility were worthy of a double-take.

“Just looking for some response here after two losses,” Berube said following practice. “We’re not happy with what’s going on, so you mix things up a little bit once in a while.”

Here’s how it looked Friday, a day before the Blues close out their three-game road trip with an afternoon game against the Golden Knights:

Schwartz-O’Reilly-Perron

Schenn-Thomas-Bozak

Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev

MacEachern-de la Rose-Sanford

It’s rare, of course, for Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn to be separated. They’ve practically been joined at the hip since Schenn joined the Blues from Philadephia prior to the 2017-18 season.

The newly-formed line of Schenn, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak is an all-center line. They may have to do scissors-paper-rock to decide who takes faceoffs.

And the third line of Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev is basically a reprise of the fourth line from last season that was so successful.