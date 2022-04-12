All signs point to Krug being back on the ice for Blues against Bruins

BOSTON – Though Blues coach Craig Berube only went as far as saying there’s “a good chance” Torey Krug would be back in the lineup tonight, all signs point to the injured defenseman playing for the first time since hurting his hand or wrist on March 22.

The Blues had an optional skate at TD Garden on Tuesday, and Krug was among those on the ice. Niko Mikkola and Calle Rosen, one of whom would be in the lineup if Krug didn’t go, stayed on the ice long after everyone else on the team had returned to the dressing room.

“It’s going to be a hard-working game and a big one for Torey,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly. “It comes at a great time, gearing up for the playoffs and to see him starting to get healthy and especially this one, emotional for him. He adds so much to the lineup, his poise, the plays he makes, the way he competes, he just does so many good things for us and it makes us just that much better. So to have him back, it’s something we’re always looking forward to and excited.”

It’s Krug’s first game since Boston since he signed with the Blues as a free agent, and also his 31st birthday.

“It’s a special day for him, a lot going on,” said O’Reilly. “It’s exciting to see it, for all of us. We haven’t been back in this building for a long time so it’s nice to be part of that.

“Feels good,” Krug said as he walked past reporters to catch the team bus.

Berube exercised an abundance of caution when talking about Krug’s situation.

“There’s a good chance,” he said. “We’ll see at game time though. I don’t want to say he is. We’ll see how he is at game time.”

He was more confident when he talked about the impact of having Krug back.

“If you look at it, there’s a puck mover with every pair which is really good and obviously the power play with Torey, he’s a great power-play guy, he just provides a lot of really good puck movement for us out of our own end, transition in the offensive zone. A key part of our team. We missed him.”

“It’s huge for our group,” defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. “A huge leader on and off the ice, high-end hockey IQ, can play in all situations, just a major welcome addition for our group.”

With an optional skate and Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk not on the ice, the Blues didn’t run defensive pairings at the morning skate. In practice on Monday, Krug skated with Parayko, though Marco Scandella was out sick. Scandella was on the ice on Tuesday and Berube said everyone who was there was available.

Berube wouldn’t say what the pairings might be.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I really don’t know. We’ve got to talk, see how (Krug) is after the morning skate, probably manage his minutes and things so we’ll see how it goes.”

Tyler Bozak was on the ice for the morning skate but Berube said he was not playing.

Lines

These were the combinations the Blues used in practice on Monday; they didn't run lines on Tuesday. On defense, while Krug was seen as a placeholder for the sick Scandella on Monday, it might be that Rosen was a placeholder for the sick Scandella. Though with Berube talking about monitoring Krug's minutes, maybe he starts on the third pairing, or they let Leddy handle the power play. We won't know until pregame warmups.

This lineup also means that Logan Brown will appear in his 30th game tonight, meaning the Blues won't also get a fourth-round pick from Ottawa in the Zach Sanford trade.

Forwards

Saad-O'Reilly-Perron

Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

Barbashev-Schenn-Kyrou

Toropchenko-Brown-Walker

Defensemen

Krug-Parayko

Leddy-Faulk

Rosen-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

