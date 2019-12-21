Allen back in goal for Blues vs. Sharks

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- Jake Allen will start in goal for the Blues on Saturday night against the Sharks, marking rare back-to-back starts for him.
The last time Allen make consecutive starts was Jan. 3 and 5, right before the dawn of Jordan Binnington and when the Blues' world changed. Allen did get in consecutive games earlier this season, when he came in for Binnington in the first period against Toronto on Dec. 7 and then started at Buffalo on Dec. 10.
Coach Craig Berube said the team had scheduled this game for Allen and it wasn't based on his play against Edmonton, where Allen stopped 35 of 36 shots he faced in a 2-1 win.
"It's based on our schedule with our goalies," Berube said, "I think Binner got a lot of work early on in the season, it's been a busy schedule so the plan was to use Jake a lot more in this area."
If Binnington gets the start at Los Angeles on Monday, he will have gone a week since his previous start against Colorado, which will be a long layoff for Binnington.
"For sure, it has been," Berube said. "It will be good for him."
Binnington started 26 of the Blues' first 35 games this season.
THEY'RE BACK
After missing two games with an upper-body injury, Ivan Barbashev will be back in the lineup for the Blues tonight. Also back with be Tyler Bozak, who missed the Edmonton game with food poisoning and Mackenzie MacEachern, who didn't skate on Thursday.
"He's been a good player," Berube said of Barbashev. "We used him in a lot of different areas, spots, he's produced offensively for us, played a heavy hard game every night, kills penalties. He's done a good job. He's been really consistently."
THEY MEET AGAIN
The last time the Blues were here was for Game 5 of the Western Conference final. The Blues, as you might recall, won that game and went to win the conference title in Game 6 at Enterprise Center. The Blues have won three in a row against the Sharks.
The Sharks have won just one of their past eight games and Pete DeBoer got fired as coach. This will the fourth game for interim coach Bob Boughner.
"I don't think it's that much of a difference (from last season's team), to be honest with you," Berube said. "They've got a lot of good players over there, they're a good team. They're just trying to find their way right now. We talked to our guys, this is a tough game tonight, it's a tough building, going back to the playoffs last season. We've got to be ready to go. We've got to take this game as serious as we've taken any game this year."
NOTES
Troy Brouwer, Zach Sanford and Niko Mikkola will be healthy scratches. ... This will be game 100 for Craig Berube as coach of the Blues. With a win, the Blues would be 61-27-12, which would set a franchise record for most wins in a coach's first 100 games with the Blues. Berube is currently tied with Ken Hitchcock, who was 60-27-13 in his first 100 games. ... Ryan MacInnis, product of St. Louis and son of Al MacInnis, will make his NHL debut tonight for Columbus against New Jersey. The team has been hit hard by injuries and MacInnis was called up from Cleveland on Friday and will step in tonight.
LINES
Blues
Forwards
Sundqvist-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Steen-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Faulk-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Allen