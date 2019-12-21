Allen back in goal for Blues vs. Sharks

"He's been a good player," Berube said of Barbashev. "We used him in a lot of different areas, spots, he's produced offensively for us, played a heavy hard game every night, kills penalties. He's done a good job. He's been really consistently."

THEY MEET AGAIN

The last time the Blues were here was for Game 5 of the Western Conference final. The Blues, as you might recall, won that game and went to win the conference title in Game 6 at Enterprise Center. The Blues have won three in a row against the Sharks.

The Sharks have won just one of their past eight games and Pete DeBoer got fired as coach. This will the fourth game for interim coach Bob Boughner.

"I don't think it's that much of a difference (from last season's team), to be honest with you," Berube said. "They've got a lot of good players over there, they're a good team. They're just trying to find their way right now. We talked to our guys, this is a tough game tonight, it's a tough building, going back to the playoffs last season. We've got to be ready to go. We've got to take this game as serious as we've taken any game this year."

NOTES