Allen gets start for Blues; Parayko still out, Kyrou still a scratch

"We say to Gunny right now is, you gotta be patient right now ad it's hard for him.. He's a veteran, the guy's played real good hockey for us and he's played in the league a long time. It was unfortunate, his injuries and things like that. It's going pretty good right now back there so we're just going to leave it the same way."

Gunnarsson is still on injured reserve, even though Berube said he's good enough to play, but since Parayko has now missed more than a week, the Blues could backdate him being on IR and still be able to activate him whenever he was ready to play.

The most likely scenario going forward has Mikkola going down when Parayko is healthy. Despite how well Mikkola has played, he'll come out of the lineup when Parayko is ready to return and then probably be sent down rather than sit as the seventh defenseman.

LAST TIME WITH DUCKS

When the Blues faced the Ducks on Nov. 16, their 4-1 loss ended a nine-game point streak. The Blues had won seven in a row, then lost in a shootout and lost in overtime.

"That's a long time ago," Berube said. "We know what happened in that game. A couple of broken plays. It was a close game, 3-1, an empty-net goal. Probably got to score more than one goal."