You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Allen gets start for Blues; Parayko still out, Kyrou still a scratch
0 comments

Allen gets start for Blues; Parayko still out, Kyrou still a scratch

Support local journalism for 99¢
Kadri, MacKinnon lead Avalanche to 7-3 win over Blues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) puts on his mask to hit the ice and replace Jordan Binnington during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

Having won three games in a row and looking pretty good doing it, it will be more of the same for the Blues tonight when they face Anaheim at Enterprise Center. 

The Blues lineup will be unchanged, with the only exception being that Jake Allen will start in goal. It's been nine days since Allen's most recent start and Jordan Binnington figures to get the starts against Philadelphia and Colorado to close out the schedule before the All-Star break.

Sticking with the same lineup means that Colton Parayko is still out and Jordan Kyrou will once again be a healthy scratch.

"I like the games," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "I know that I switched a forward here and there but the defense right now is strong, looks good, so I'm going to keep them the same. Up front, I thought all four lines contributed in the game and did a good job. So same lineup tonight."

Berube said there's a "good possibility" Parayko would get in a game before the All-Star break. After tonight, he's got two chances, at home on Wednesday against Philadelphia and at Colorado on Saturday. After that, it's the All-Star break.

That status quo means Carl Gunnarsson also waits for the chance to return as he comes back from his injury. Gunnarsson is good to go, Berube said, but the play of Niko Mikkola has led to Berube keeping Gunnarsson out.

"We say to Gunny right now is, you gotta be patient right now ad it's hard for him.. He's a veteran, the guy's played real good hockey for us and he's played in the league a long time. It was unfortunate, his injuries and things like that. It's going pretty good right now back there so we're just going to leave it the same way."

Gunnarsson is still on injured reserve, even though Berube said he's good enough to play, but since Parayko has now missed more than a week, the Blues could backdate him being on IR and still be able to activate him whenever he was ready to play.

The most likely scenario going forward has Mikkola going down when Parayko is healthy. Despite how well Mikkola has played, he'll come out of the lineup when Parayko is ready to return and then probably be sent down rather than sit as the seventh defenseman.

LAST TIME WITH DUCKS

When the Blues faced the Ducks on Nov. 16, their 4-1 loss ended a nine-game point streak. The Blues had won seven in a row, then lost in a shootout and lost in overtime.

"That's a long time ago," Berube said. "We know what happened in that game. A couple of broken plays. It was a close game, 3-1, an empty-net goal. Probably got to score more than one goal."

Anaheim has lost three in a row and is 3-6-1 in its past 10, but they still raise some issues.

"They have the puck a lot," Berube said. "They're probably in the top five of the league in puck possession. They shoot a lot. Watching the film, we've got to make sure we're strong at our blueline and not allowing them in there and forcing them to dump pucks and then we've got to break out and get out of our end."  

LINES

Business as usual for the Blues:

Forwards

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Schwartz-Schenn-Sundqvist

Steen-Thomas-Bozak

MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev

Defensemen

Dunn-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Allen

DUCKS

Forwards

Henrique-Getzlaf-Sprong

Comtois-Lundestrom-Rakell

Jones-Steel-Kase

Deslauriers-Shore-Rowney

Defensemen

Lindholm-Manson

Fowler-Gubranson

Larsson-Del Zotto

Goalie

Gibson

Quick Hits: Jim Thomas on the Blues

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports