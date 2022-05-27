An unlikely save on Kyrou by an Avs defenseman was a turning point in the game

Colorado defenseman Josh Manson knew he had an instant to get in position to make what may well have been the most important save of Game 6.

In the second period, Jordan Kyrou had the puck and Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper was out of his net and not getting back. As Kyrou moved into position to get a clean shot, Manson slid in and blocked the shot, saving a sure goal. If it goes in, the Blues are up 3-1 and Colorado has a deeper hole to dig out of to get back.

“Well, there was a bit of a panic, to be honest with you, because they made a good play,” Manson said. “Once it went to Kyrou, I knew he was a really patient player and I had a feeling he was gonna hold on to that thing and once I saw him take the step, I just was hoping that it hit me and I think if that one goes in, we're still a resilient team and are still gonna bounce back, but it was nice to get that one.”

“They threw it back down and he showed good patience,” Kuemper said. “I tried to get over there as quick as I could but he held on to it. Manse came up with a heroic block there and the puck found its way back to me.”

“You look back on it now,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said, “and you see how tight the game is. Their power play is scary. Give the Blues credit. I look at that team and playing against them, they’re a really good team and they start zipping that thing around, they’ve got some skill and all of a sudden, the net is open, they’re going side to side and (Manson) comes sliding through there and makes a huge save. One of the biggest of the game and keeps us within striking distance. That is the type of desperation and sacrifice that you need from your guys to win at this time of the year. It’s sort of fitting that we were able to get a play like that.”

Manson was just one of a few unlikely heroes of Game 6 on a talent-laden team. J.T. Compher scored two goals and Darren Helm, Colorado’s equivalent of Tyler Bozak, scored the game-winner with 5.6 seconds to play to send Colorado to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2002. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri had no points in the game.

Just as Bozak was an unlikely hero in Game 5, Helm was in Game 6. He had seven goals in the regular season and none in the playoffs before that one.

“Just a rush up the ice with three guys going hard to the net,” he said, “and I was just kinda trailing and the pass (came) across off the side wall and I just wanted to put a puck on net and it found its way in. It felt great.”

“I was on the bench, kind of just praying,” Manson said. “I think I had my head down, I don’t think I was watching. I was just praying. And when it went in, it was just crazy. The best feeling, almost relief, like you're so excited but it's like thank goodness it's over. We did it, we got the job done. That was one of the highs in my hockey career for sure.”

“When I saw the puck pop out to that side of the ice,” Bednar said, “I kind of glanced over that Helm was coming downhill on it and I was just saying to myself, ‘just shoot it, just shoot it, shoot it.’ I didn’t even know what time it was or what time was left. After I saw the net bulge, I looked up and saw the time and our bench is already celebrating, so I was kind of last to the party there.”

Helm has done this before. Friday was the 13th anniversary of an overtime goal he scored in Game 5 of the 2009 conference finals for Detroit against Chicago to send the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup Final. This goal was the second latest regulation time series-clinching goal in NHL history, behind only one by Toronto’s Nick Metz with five seconds to play in Game 6 of the 1942 semifinals. And Saturday, he noted, is his mother’s birthday. “Happy birthday, Mom,” he said.

Next up for Colorado is the Western Conference final, starting in Denver on Tuesday. The team will have a day to savor this one before getting back to work.

After Manson’s save, Kuemper said he said thank you to Manson after the save, though Manson said he didn’t remember that. “Oh did he?” he said. “Well, you're welcome. He's bailed me out enough.”

