Another sluggish start for the Blues left them trailing 2-1 after the first period against the Canadiens on Saturday night in Montreal.
The Blues had gotten off to quick starts in their first two games before struggling through the second peirod. On their current trip, it's been the reverse, with opponents taking it to them from the opening whistle and the Blues only finding their game later.
Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, his fourth straight game with a goal, with 2:02 to play in the period, to tie the game, but Montreal retook the lead 49 seconds later when a bad line change by the Blues left Jonathan Drouin with a lane down the middle to score on Jordan Binnington.
Montreal had taken the lead with 7:01 to go in the period, with Tomas Tatar scoring on a backhander in front of the net off a faceoff.
That perked the Blues up a little and five minutes later, Jaden Schwartz dropped a pass for Vladimir Tarasenko, who passed to Schenn for the goal.
Both teams had a power play in the first period and neither team scored. The Blues had only one shot on their power play and almost gave up another shorthanded goal but Binnington made a save on a breakaway. That left the Blues 2 for 12 on the season on the power play; they came into the game tied for 20th in the league on the power play.