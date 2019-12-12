Oskar Sundqvist, back in the lineup after missing six games to an injury, breathed life into the Blues on Thursday, assisting on one goal, scoring another and making his presence felt up and down the ice as the Blues snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Vegas at Enterprise Center.
The Blues turned the game around by scoring three goals in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. It was a good start to a four-game homestand for the Blues, and pushed them back ahead of Colorado for first in the Central Division (though Colorado has played two fewer games and it's December).
"I don't know what (Sundqvist) did, but he was friggin' unbelievable," center Robert Thomas said. "That was impressive. He started off for us and he really picked up the team tonight and a big part of the win was him. He really fueled all of us when we were down early and kept going the whole night."
"He was excellent tonight," coach Craig Berube said. "He was excellent. Really provided everything for us tonight, in my opinion. He just plays an aggressive game and he attacks. That's his game. That's what he does. He doesn't quit, he wills his way to every where on the ice. He wills his way through traffic, he wills his way to the net, he wills goals in. That's what he does. He's an effort player. He's a dependable player."
In one game, he offered a reminder of what the team had been missing since he was hit into the boards by Zach Schenn and suffered a lower-body injury, probably an ankle. He looked like someone who couldn't wait to get back into action.
"I've been resting for a couple days," he said. "I felt good out there. Lungs weren't great, but I had to keep the shifts short in the third.
"Just trying to keep it simple there in the beginning and once you get into it, you can try to make a couple passes too. It was easy to play with (Jacob de la Rose) and (Mackenzie MacEachern) tonight. I think we had a good game tonight."
At first, it looked like the injury could be severe, but he was able to get back on the ice within a few days.
"I think I was really worried that it was going to be something longer," he said. "I was obviously happy when we saw the MRI here in St. Louis that it wasn't going to be that bad. You never want to go down. You certainly don't want to be out long-term. I'm happy that I as able to play tonight and help the team."
Jordan Binnington, in his first start since the first time he had been pulled from a regular-season game, faced 29 shots in the win. He still hasn't lost three straight games in the NHL.
Sundqvist tipped in a shot by Alex Pietrangelo 1:34 into the second period to get things started. It was the ninth goal of the season for Sundqvist and, if you consider that he had two goals in his previous game with Tampa Bay before leaving with an injury, he had a hat trick in the past 60 minutes the Blues had played with him active.
That got them even and from there, the Blues just dominated the period, spending long stretches in the Vegas zone, cycling, cycling, cycling, keeping the puck and generating chance after chance. The Blues ended up outshooting Vegas 17-8 in the period and a 24-15 edge in shot attempts.
"We just knew we weren't good enough in the first," Thomas said. "That's kind off been a trend for us lately to come out to a slow start, getting behind and we did a really good job in the second there, bouncing back, controlling the play and really taking it to them."
The second period was pretty much prototypical of how the Blues want to play. They didn't do much of it in the first and third periods, but the second period was so overwhelming it carried the game.
"We just need to do it more often," Berube said. "At times (the first period) was good, it's just -- we don't have everyone on that page. I don't have an answer why."
More goals seemed inevitable, and this time, they were. With 5:07 left in the second, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped a backhand shot by Brayden Schenn, but the rebound came to Jaden Schwartz, who buried it for his ninth goal of the season to keep even with Sundqvist for third on the team in scoring.
Thirty-nine seconds later, Thomas skated the puck into the Vegas zone, parked near Fleury and picked his spot, going under Fleury's right arm and in. ("I think everyone thought I was going to pass," Thomas said.) It was the first goal for Thomas since Nov. 6, 15 games ago.
The third period wasn't as dominating -- the Blues had only four shots on goal -- but the Blues held their ground and killed off a late penalty on Justin Faulk to effectively put the game away. "You've got to play," Berube said. "You've got to make plays and have the puck. They had the puck too much in the third period. ... We did good things in the D zone but you end up defending too much."
The Blues jumped out to a 1-0 lead but then gave up two goals and finished the first period down 2-1.
Sundqvist, in his first game back after missing six with a lower-body injury, was a terror, forcing turnovers, making plays and generally looking a player sorely missed by the Blues in the past two weeks.
He set up the first goal, digging a puck out of the corner, feeding Jacob de la Rose who then set up a charging Mackenzie MacEachern for Double Mac's fifth goal of the season.
But on the very next shift, just 25 seconds later, the Golden Knights quickly moved the puck up ice out of their own end. Max Pacioretty was alone on the right wing and came in on goalie Jordan Binnington, who stopped his initial shot, but Pacioretty poked in the rebound.
With 7:32 to go in the period, Vegas took the lead. The Blues couldn't get the puck out of their own end. Nate Schmidt took a shot that ex-Blue Ryan Reaves tipped in the crease and as the puck was rolling toward the net, William Carrier, a Blues draft pick, tapped it in.
The Blues had to kill off a penalty late in the period. They didn't have a power play.
Vegas outshot the Blues 13-8, with Jordan Kyrou having three of the eight shots on goal.