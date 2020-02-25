Armstrong on the Blues at the trade deadline: 'We were excited about the group we had'

On Vladimir Tarasenko’s status: “He’s skating with the team now on a regular basis. That puts him closer to the end of the tunnel than the start of the tunnel. He’s still a ways away. I expect him to come on our next road trip out East but not to play, just to assimilate himself with our team and hopefully when we get back from that, I can sit with he and our doctor and get an update on when we should exactly see a potential return date.”

"I would like to see him get in more than three or four. He affects so many different parts of our team, not only our five-on-five play but we have a power play that’s consistently in the top five. Vladi affects that. He affects how Craig and Marc Savard are going to use their players. We want to find a balance of maybe – I don’t want to coach the team – do they load up one unit or go to two more equal units. Our second unit, quite honestly, has been carrying a lot of that lately with Parayko on there. He’s producing offense. We’ve seen our second unit perform as well as our first unit lately. Vladi’s going to have an effect on all of that stuff. Also, where he plays in our five-on-five play. Ideally I’d like to see him get 20 games, that’s not going to happen, closer to 20 than 3 I’d be happy."