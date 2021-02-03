Armstrong: Tarasenko 'on right track' but return still 'number of weeks' away

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was named general manager of the Canadian Olympic team for 2022 on Wednesday, and met with reporters to talk about it. He also was asked a few questions about his team, and gave this update on the status of forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who had shoulder surgery in mid-September. The Blues said at the time he would be re-evaluated in five months, which is two weeks away.

"He’s on the ice, he’s skating now," Armstrong said. "The mileposts that you go through on this stuff, you have the surgery, you start the rehab, you need to get back to the doctors that perform the surgery to check off on the next fence post in your rehabilitation. All of those have been checked off now so he’s on the ice, he’s conditioning, the shoulder is certainly not 100 percent right now but it’s at a point where the safety mechanisms are in place that we think he can skate. He can receive passes, make passes, shoot to a level of his comfort. He’s still a ways away. We won’t see him for a number of weeks but he’s certainly on the right track."