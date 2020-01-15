As another NHL coach gets fired, Berube moves up the list

The three coaches to have won the West before him have been fired in the past month. On Dec. 11, Peter DeBoer was fired in San Jose. On Jan. 6, Peter Laviolette was fired in Nashville and on Wednesday, Gallant was fired (and replaced by DeBoer).

The NHL will also have to find a new coach for the Pacific Division All-Stars. Vegas led the division in point percentage at the halfway point of the season, so Gallant was chosen as the coach.

FLYERS WATCH

Here's Berube's take on the Flyers:

"They can score goals and they’ve got some really good young defensemen, they activate really well offensively, jump up into the play a lot. An aggressive team. Alain Vigneault’s teams are always aggressive, put pressure on you everywhere. It’s like any other game, it’s going to be a tough game like they all are. We’ve got to play our game and get to our game and focus on what we’re going to do.