As expected, Blues recall Kostin, put Sundqvist on long term injured reserve

As was expected, the Blues recalled forward Klim Kostin from Springfield on Tuesday. While they haven't announced it, this recall means they are putting Oskar Sundqvist on long-term injured reserve.

The timing of the moves, putting Sundqvist on the season-opening roster and assigning Kostin to Springfield on Monday, even though he never went anywhere other than with the team to Vail, Colo., was to maximize the Blues' salary cap situation.

The roster the Blues submitted to the league, including Sundqvist, was $14,484 under the cap. When a team puts a player on LTIR, it creates a new cap for that team based on their salary at the time, which in the Blues' case is $81,485,516, until Sundqvist returns. By being under that, the Blues will be able to accrue space under the salary cap for future use.

Kostin spent most of last season playing for Omsk Avangard in the KHL, where he had seven goals and 11 assists in 43 games as his team won the Gagarin Cup as champions of the league. The Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard when there were doubts about whether the AHL would play in 2020-21, and chose not to bring him back when the minor-league season began. Kostin rejoined the Blues when Avangard's season ended and appeared in two regular season games, but no playoff games.