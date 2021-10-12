As expected, Blues recall Kostin, put Sundqvist on long term injured reserve

As was expected, the Blues recalled forward Klim Kostin from Springfield on Tuesday. While they haven't announced it, this recall means they are putting Oskar Sundqvist on long-term injured reserve.
The timing of the moves, putting Sundqvist on the season-opening roster and assigning Kostin to Springfield on Monday, even though he never went anywhere other than with the team to Vail, Colo., was to maximize the Blues' salary cap situation.
The roster the Blues submitted to the league, including Sundqvist, was $14,484 under the cap. When a team puts a player on LTIR, it creates a new cap for that team based on their salary at the time, which in the Blues' case is $81,485,516, until Sundqvist returns. By being under that, the Blues will be able to accrue space under the salary cap for future use.
Kostin spent most of last season playing for Omsk Avangard in the KHL, where he had seven goals and 11 assists in 43 games as his team won the Gagarin Cup as champions of the league. The Blues loaned Kostin to Avangard when there were doubts about whether the AHL would play in 2020-21, and chose not to bring him back when the minor-league season began. Kostin rejoined the Blues when Avangard's season ended and appeared in two regular season games, but no playoff games.
The Blues selected Kostin with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2017 draft and Kostin spent three seasons playing in the AHL, playing only four games in the NHL in that span. Under more normal circumstances, last season would have been his breakthrough year, and with the injuries the Blues had, he certainly would have been called up at some point, but the Blues felt it best to keep him in Russia.
On Monday, Kostin did not skate on one of the four lines that coach Craig Berube expects to use in the season-opener on Saturday against Colorado.
"We want to get him in games," Berube said Monday. "I'm not sure yet when. But Klim’s gotta just keep working on his game. I think it's important for him to learn and to become a real good pro here, at the same time, watch how some of our guys handle things, how they do things. He's gonna get a lot from practices, coaches working with him and developing him, getting him ready. He also needs to play games at the same time. So we're going to get him into games. He's going to play."
As for Sundqvist, Berube avoided putting a timetable on his return.
"He's progressing like we thought he would," Berube said. "He's on a good timetable. I think he's working hard. He's doing a lot of good work in the gym and he's out there getting some skating with the team. He can't do every drill. But I'm not gonna put a timetable on Sunny. It’s a little bit too early for that in my opinion. So he'll just keep hammering away at him and keep working on him till he feels like he's ready to perform."
By putting Sundqvist on LTIR, the Blues are saying he will miss at least 10 games and 24 days.