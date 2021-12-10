As Perron return draws near, Blues recall Peca from Springfield

Of the three forwards who conceivably could be returning to the lineup Saturday -- Perron, Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas -- Perron was the only one on the ice Friday for practice. Bozak was eligible to come off the COVID protocol list Friday but wasn't at practice. Thomas has been listed as day to day and has not been on the ice with the team since the game Saturday at Florida.

So it would seem if one of them is going to play this weekend, Perron is the leading candidate.

Perron has not played since Nov. 26, two weeks ago, when he was checked into the boards in Chicago and suffered an upper-body injury. He skated with the team for the first time Thursday.

"I think we all know the player that DP is," frequent linemate Ryan O'Reilly said. "Just having him out there, practicing with him, the intensity that he practices with, whether it's just a drill, a shooting drill and putting the puck in the net, he provides a certain intensity no matter what he does. I think we're all excited to have him back. He's just such a fierce competitor and a dominant player, and having him back in the lineup makes us a lot better. I think everyone's excited to have him back."