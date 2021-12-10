As Perron return draws near, Blues recall Peca from Springfield

While signs hinted at a return to action of David Perron in the very near future, the Blues recalled forward Matthew Peca from Springfield on Friday and put goalie Villie Husso and defenseman Jake Walman on injured reserve.
The Blues played their game on Thursday against Detroit with only 17 skaters, making them eligible for an emergency exemption to add an 18th skater who wouldn't count against the salary cap. The Blues have used that on Peca.
That brings to six the number of the number of players potentially in the lineup on Saturday against Montreal who have played for the Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield this season.
Peca, 28, has a team-high 10 goals and seven assists in 19 games for Springfield. the Thunderbirds this season. He has played in 78 games over five seasons in the NHL, with Tampa, Montreal and Ottawa, with six goals and 14 assists.
Perron's return to action seems imminent, but maybe not quite as soon as Saturday. He again was a full participant in practice on Friday, though he skated on a fourth line with Dakota Joshua and Logan Brown and did not work with either power play. Peca would likely slot in on with Joshua and Brown.
Since Perron is not on injured reserve, the Blues don't have to make any moves to activate him for a game.
Of the three forwards who conceivably could be returning to the lineup Saturday -- Perron, Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas -- Perron was the only one on the ice Friday for practice. Bozak was eligible to come off the COVID protocol list Friday but wasn't at practice. Thomas has been listed as day to day and has not been on the ice with the team since the game Saturday at Florida.
So it would seem if one of them is going to play this weekend, Perron is the leading candidate.
Perron has not played since Nov. 26, two weeks ago, when he was checked into the boards in Chicago and suffered an upper-body injury. He skated with the team for the first time Thursday.
"I think we all know the player that DP is," frequent linemate Ryan O'Reilly said. "Just having him out there, practicing with him, the intensity that he practices with, whether it's just a drill, a shooting drill and putting the puck in the net, he provides a certain intensity no matter what he does. I think we're all excited to have him back. He's just such a fierce competitor and a dominant player, and having him back in the lineup makes us a lot better. I think everyone's excited to have him back."
Calling up Peca means the Blues will have 12 forwards in the lineup for the first time since the Detroit game on the day before Thanksgiving.
Placing Husso and Walman on injured reserve means they will be out at least seven days, and having gotten hurt on Tuesday, they can return next week. It confirms that Charlie Lindgren and Jon Gillies will be the Blues' two goalies through this weekend.
The Blues' lines in practice Friday:
Saad-O'Reilly-Kyrou
Buchnevich-Barbashev-Tarasenko
Walker-Schenn-Sundqvist
Joshua-Brown-Perron
And on defense:
Mikkola-Parayko
Scandella-Krug
Bortuzzo-Perunovich