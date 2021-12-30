Barbashev, Buchnevich, Sundqvist look ready to go for Winter Classic

The Blues had both Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich back on the ice for practice on Thursday and coach Craig Berube said Oskar Sundqvist was ready to go, as all three look to be in the Blues lineup for the Winter Classic on Saturday.
Barbashev had tested positive for COVID on Dec. 23, but under new league protocols, he’s able to return after five days rather than 10 if he has two negative tests. Buchnevich had a non-COVID sickness on Wednesday but felt good enough to skate on Thursday. Sundqvist had his first practice with the team since coming off the COVID list on Tuesday and now with three days of on-ice work looks ready to go.
“Buchy’s feeling much better today and Barbie’s cleared to play,” Berube said. “Sunny I think is a go. He’s skated a couple of times and is feeling pretty good.”
Berube said that Brayden Schenn’s status is still up in the air. He also said that Robert Bortuzzo and Dakota Joshua, who tested positive for COVID on Sunday, would not accompany the team to Minneapolis later today. They conceivably could come off the COVID list on Friday.
Assuming there are no new positive tests between now and Saturday, the Blues would be close to having their opening day set of forwards back. Schenn and James Neal, who has been skating but is still on long-term injured reserve, are out. With the addition of three forwards to the lineup, that likely means Alexei Toropchenko and Nathan Walker come out of the lineup. Because of Buchnevich’s illness, the Blues dressed only 11 forwards on Wednesday against Edmonton.
That means that after missing one game, the team’s successful Russian line could be back together, though it’s replacement, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou produced three of the four goals in the 4-2 win.
“I don’t know yet,” Berube said. “Barby’s just one skate. He’s going to skate tomorrow night a little bit. I gotta think about that. We’ve got options, so it’s a good thing, but I definitely have to think about it, discuss it with the coaches.”
Also on the ice with the Blues for an optional practice at Centene Community Ice Center was defenseman Calle Rosen, who has been placed on the taxi squad.
Milestone for Berube
The win Wednesday made Berube just the seventh person in NHL history to win 200 games as a coach and play in 1,000 games.
“It means a lot for sure,” he said after the game. “I love the game, It’s been my life to be honest with you. From a player at an early age to now, I’ve enjoyed hockey, enjoyed obviously playing. And as a coach, I love coaching. It’s nice to hear it for sure but it’s a credit to a lot of people throughout your career and your life that have just helped you along the way.
“I think when I was playing I knew I was gonna coach. I think that’s part of (making the transition). I think that I was already thinking about coaching before I was done playing. I looked at the game that way. I’ve been surrounded by some really good players and guys that taught me a lot about the game and things like that.
“You gotta have people in your corner. And I had Paul Holmgren, Bob Clarke in my corner to start my career as a coach. Obviously, Doug Armstrong now is in my corner as a coach. You gotta have people that are willing to give you a chance, and they believe in you and that’s a big part of it.”
Berube joins Randy Carlyle, Bob Pulford, Craig MacTavish, Red Kelly, Brent Sutter and Larry Robinson. Carlyle, Robinson and Berube are the three members of that group to have won a Stanley Cup as a coach; Robinson is the only one of the group to win Stanley Cups as a player and a coach.
The win was also the 700th for Armstrong as a general manager.