Barbashev, Buchnevich, Sundqvist look ready to go for Winter Classic

The Blues had both Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich back on the ice for practice on Thursday and coach Craig Berube said Oskar Sundqvist was ready to go, as all three look to be in the Blues lineup for the Winter Classic on Saturday.

Barbashev had tested positive for COVID on Dec. 23, but under new league protocols, he’s able to return after five days rather than 10 if he has two negative tests. Buchnevich had a non-COVID sickness on Wednesday but felt good enough to skate on Thursday. Sundqvist had his first practice with the team since coming off the COVID list on Tuesday and now with three days of on-ice work looks ready to go.

“Buchy’s feeling much better today and Barbie’s cleared to play,” Berube said. “Sunny I think is a go. He’s skated a couple of times and is feeling pretty good.”

Berube said that Brayden Schenn’s status is still up in the air. He also said that Robert Bortuzzo and Dakota Joshua, who tested positive for COVID on Sunday, would not accompany the team to Minneapolis later today. They conceivably could come off the COVID list on Friday.