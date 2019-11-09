Ivan Barbashev scored his second goal in as many games, putting in a wraparound goal 3:17 into the first period as the Blues took a 1-0 lead on the Flames after one period in Calgary on Saturday night.
Barbashev got his first goal of the season on Wednesday in Edmonton, scoring into an empty net in the final minute of the game. He had gone scoreless in the first 16 games of the season.
Oskar Sundqvist and Mackenzie MacEachern assisted on the goal as the fourth line continues to be one of the driving forces for the Blues. For the seventh straight game, coach Craig Berube had them on the ice to start the game.
The Blues had to kill off two penalties in the first period, one on a tripping penalty on Zach Sanford, the other on a boarding call against Brayden Schenn.
Jacob de la Rose, acquired on Wednesday night for Robby Fabbri, got in his first game, playing on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Sammy Blais. De la Rose also got some time on the penalty kill, and he put the Blues on a power play when he was hooked by Calgary's Sam Bennett. The Blues didn't have a shot on goal on the power play.
Jordan Binnington stopped 10 shots in the first period, the toughest a breakaway by Sean Monahan. The Blues had 12 shots on goal.