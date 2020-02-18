Barbashev scores twice as Blues snap losing streak with 3-0 win

The Blues offense is still searching for itself, but it managed to find a win on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center, snapping a five-game losing streak.

And while coach Craig Berube scrambled his top lines for the game, the key to the game was found in the fourth line, where Ivan Barbashev scored twice in a 3-0 win over New Jersey. Jaden Schwartz added a goal with 5:15 which came with a definite look of relief, since he's been one of the main people to see scoring chances not completed.

Jordan Binnington got the shutout for the seventh of his career and second of the season. He stopped 17 shots.

It was the Blues' first win since beating Carolina 6-3 on Feb. 4. That the Blues did this against the team that is 28th in the league in points and is in the process of being taken apart at the deadline by trades of its most valuable parts was of little matter. The Blues needed a win to remind them just what it looks and feels like.

The Blues controlled the game, outshooting the Devils about two to one and spending ample time in the New Jersey end. But in a familiar trend, all those chances produced very few goals as some of the best scoring chances of the night didn't find their way into the net.